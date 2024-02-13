Taylor Swift's Super Bowl jewelry includes this chic tennis necklace





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. While all eyes were probably on the 49ers and Chiefs as they battled it out at last night's Super Bowl, the real winner was Taylor Swift — and her jewelry game. The singer, joined by her mother, brother and several famous friends in support of boyfriend and Chiefs player Travis Kelce, piled on red-themed jewelry and a stunning Stephanie Gottlieb tennis necklace that rivaled the Super Bowl ring her boyfriend took home. In a black Dion Lee Corset Top and black Area Jeans that were decorated just like the singer, Swift wore Stephanie Gottlieb's diamond choker, a Stephanie Gottlieb 87 necklace (a sweet tribute to her boyfriend), Shay Jewelry rings and necklace, The Last Line heart earringsa Ring found, Shahla Karimi calls, and Jacquie Aiche's diamond ear cuff and initial ring. In addition to sparkling diamond details, her jewelry channeled the Chiefs' signature colors with ruby ​​stones and gold hardware. This isn't the first time the singer has sported tennis-style jewelry; to celebrate her 34th birthday in December, Swift wore a long tennis necklace with a black sequin dress. Stephanie Gottlieb's version – a modern take on the traditionally long necklace – is as unique as the singer herself. Available in three metal colors: white gold, rose gold (a Gottlieb favorite) and yellow gold. The choker can also be worn as a bracelet, doubling your options for use. Taylor Swift celebrates the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with a Stephanie Gottlieb tennis necklace. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Stephanie Gottlieb pieces are known to sell out quickly, so if you want to embody the singer's bejeweled style, act quickly to secure this sparkling, minimalist jewelry. In addition to Stephanie Gottlieb's Swift piece, which retails for $7,500, we rounded up similar styles to get the look at a fraction of the price. Sign up for WWD Store newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer's guides to finding the products you need to try ASAP. Related:

Shop Taylor Swift's Pat McGrath Eras Tour Makeup Stephanie Gottlieb Diamond tennis choker $7,500

Buy now from Stephanie Gottlieb The chain, which features 10 inches of diamonds and seven inches of adjustable rings, can also be custom ordered in different lengths. Best of all, Gottlieb herself has been involved with the Natural Diamond Council and joined the board of the Diamonds Do Good Organization in January, advocating for the ethical sourcing of diamonds. Price on publication date of this article: $7,500 Mejuri Lab Grown sapphire tennis chain Mejuri Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.4/5 stars Affordable and accessible, Mejuri is a Swift-approved brand — she's been spotted at several other NFL games wearing their Heirloom Ring Garnet. The Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Necklace is handcrafted from sterling silver and made with lab-grown sapphires and is available in two lengths: 15.5 inches and 17.5 inches. The stones are designed to mimic diamonds down to their brilliance, weight and shine. Price on publication date of this article: $598 Baublebar Bennett 18k tennis chain If gold is your metal of choice, then the Baublebar Bennett 18k Tennis Necklace is for you, which is available in both 18K gold-plated sterling silver and 18k gold-plated brass, with cubic zirconia stones. Hypoallergenic and lightweight, this option is perfect for an everyday staple or for travel, with the gold-plated brass option costing less than $70. Price on publication date of this article: $148 Swarovski Matrix Crystal Necklace Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars If you're hesitant to take the plunge, try Swarovski's version of the tennis chain: For Amazon Prime members, the piece is free for seven days as part of their 'try before you buy' program. Known for their striking crystals and quality, Swarovski styles pair well with tank tops and white T-shirts, and á la Swift herself, you can combine other necklaces with this simple piece of jewelry. Even better: For other prizes, Swarovski has created a range of colors, from pink to blue variants. Price on publication date of this article: $239.80 Why trust WWD? Since 1910, WWD – sometimes called “the fashion bible” – has been the industry's leading voice of authority for senior executives in the global women's and men's fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that covers the market. Today, WWD's latest news and trends continue to be a trusted source for fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD's editorial standards and values ​​with high-quality, expert-backed product selections. Read more about us here. Meet the author Fernando Snellings is a contributing beauty and fashion writer for WWD. Snellings is an alumni of the School of Visual Arts and has worked in various positions in the fashion industry for many years. As a freelance writer, he actively keeps his finger on the pulse of the latest fashion and beauty trends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/shop/shop-fashion/taylor-swift-jewelry-1236183655/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos