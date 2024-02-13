5 things to know about BU hockey star Macklin Celebrini

NHL

Macklin Celebrini is considered the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft. Macklin Celebrini has scored 22 goals in just 25 games so far this season at BU. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

Macklin Celebrini and the No. 3 Boston University Terriers return to TD Garden ice on Monday to take on Northeastern in the title game of the 71st Men's Beanpot Tournament.

This time next year, Celebrini might be back on Causeway Street, but dressed in an NHL jersey.

The freshman phenom has played a huge role in the Terriers' impressive 2023-24 season and could be at the top of the NHL Draft leaderboard in just a few months.

Ahead of a Beanpot title battle between the Terriers and Huskies, here are five things to know about Celebrini – who could be the next professional hockey phenomenon this fall.

He is widely considered the top prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He may only be 17 years old, but Celebrini has been at the top of the 2024 NHL Draft rankings for more than a year.

As noted on Celebrini's Elite Prospects pagehe is ranked No. 1 in his draft class in 15 different draft rankings, including the latest list from TSN's Craig Button and NHL Central Scouting's North American grouping.

It is a top ranking that is not without merit for Celebrini.

Although a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, he played prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's – a boarding school in Minnesota whose alumni include NHL stars such as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Toews, Zach Parise and many others.

Celebrini scored 50 goals and scored a whopping 117 points in just 52 games during his senior year at Shattuck-St. Marias in 2021-2022.

He then made the jump to the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he scored 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games during his lone season with the Chicago Steel. When he was just 16 years old, Celebrini was named USHL Rookie of the Year, Forward of the Year and Player of the Year for his efforts.

“To dominate in the USHL at the age of 16 is remarkable,” said Steel head coach and general manager Mike Garman said of Celebrini's play in a team release. “In addition to being a phenomenal player, Mack is a true leader and a great teammate. He generates quality scoring opportunities in all situations and finds ways to put his teammates in great positions all over the ice.

“He is extremely competitive and wins puck battles relentlessly. Mack is an incredible combination of skills, hockey IQ and competitiveness.”

And with Celebrini – now the youngest player in college hockey – dominating at the next level of competition, it feels like a foregone conclusion that the gifted scorer will be the first name off the board at the upcoming draft in late June.

“The top five players in the 2024 draft class are a very strong group, but there was no debate about who was No. 1,” Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, told NHL.com about the latest prospect rankings. “Celebrini is an NHL All-Star in the making, having showcased his NHL skills and attributes on the world stage as a 17-year-old with Canada's World Junior Championship team and while leading Boston University and Hockey East in scoring .

“He is playing at an enviable level all by himself and it is truly impressive how he can thrive in any environment he plays in.”

He filled out the stat sheet at BU.

Armed with an NHL-ready shot and a balanced playmaking ability, Celebrini has thrived thus far in his first foray against collegiate competition.

A game-changing offensive threat for the Terriers, Celebrini has scored 22 goals and scored 41 points in just 25 games with BU so far this year. He ranks fourth nationally in scoring among NCAA skaters, trailing only Boston College's Gabe Perreault (43 points in 26 games) in scoring among freshmen.

Celebrini, who became the first player since at least the 2005–06 season to score 22 goals in his first 25 collegiate games, will compete in the Beanpot Championship on a heater on Monday. He has lit the lamp in eight of his last 10 games.

Celebrini was instrumental in BU's hard-fought victory over No. 1 BC in the 71st Beanpot semifinals. He scored twice in a span of 2:10 during the opening stages of the game, beating the Eagles' star goalie, Jacob Fowler, with a sharp wrist shot and a blistering one-timer on the power play.

He has made some lofty NHL comparisons.

Celebrini's talents in release and offensive zones are easy to spot when he jumps the boards.

But NHL Draft evaluators like Button have also praised Celebrini's hockey IQ and two-way skills – with Button comparing the young skater to one of the most accomplished NHL centermen in recent memory.

“When I look at him, all I see is Jonathan Toews,” Button said of Celebrini in a TSN scouting preview last fall. “That's exactly how I describe him in the scouting report and how I look at him. That's the type of player I see: a difference maker.

“And there are so many different ways. It could be a confrontation in the defensive zone, but it could also be a penalty kill. … There is nothing this young man is not capable of in the game, and that is exactly what Jonathan Toews did as captain of a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Button's TSN colleague Bob McKenzie added in the same report that Celebrini may not be a generational talent like a Crosby or Connor McDavid. Still, the young forward's refined skillset and high ceiling offer the promise of a franchise staple for whatever team ultimately takes him in the upcoming draft.

“He's not Connor Bedard. He's not Connor McDavid. But he has all the tools to be a dominant, point-producing center in the National Hockey League,” McKenzie said.

He plays with his brother in Boston.

Even though Celebrini is currently playing more than 3,000 miles from home, he does have some company on Commonwealth Ave.

Macklin's older brother, Aiden, is also in the middle of his first season with the Terriers. While Macklin is a sharp-shooting center, Aiden is a hard-hitting defender who has played in 23 games for BU so far this season.

Aiden, who also played at Shattuck-St. Mary has been around for two seasons and has already heard his name called at the NHL Draft – with his hometown team, the Canucks, selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Macklin and Aiden could eventually meet as opponents in the NHL ranks. But for now, they welcome this latest opportunity to don the same jersey.

“I just like playing with it [Aiden] and just having someone I can always rely on,” Macklin told BU Today about playing alongside his brother. “When you go to a new environment it is often difficult to settle in, but I immediately felt like I had someone here to talk to. And since it's both our first experiences, we got through it together.”

His decision to attend BU may have been influenced by… the 2022 NBA Finals?

Celebrini spent most of his childhood around professional athletes, given his father's work.

Rick Celebrini has long worked as a sports medicine and performance coach, working with teams like the Canucks, Seattle Seahawks, Vancouver Whitecaps and more.

“Some of the best athletes in the world,” Macklin said he learned from his father in a Canadian Press piece. “He passes on the messages – what to do and what not to do. How important the small details are and how it can change your entire process.”

Rick Celebrini is now vice president of player health and performance for the NBA's Golden State Warriors. And when the Warriors were in Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, BU head coach Jay Pandolfo made his attempt to talk to Rick about his son's collegiate plans.

“If we could ever get a Macklin Celebrini, we would definitely try it,” Pandolfo noted. “Finally had a meeting with Rick. The relationship was built from there.”

When the Warriors returned to TD Garden in what would ultimately be Game 6, Rick brought his entire family along for the trip – which also served as Macklin's first (and only) recruiting trip to Boston.

“I wasn't really thinking about schools in Boston,” Macklin noted. “Then we went on a visit, met all the coaches, and it was pretty settled from there.”