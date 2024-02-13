Sports
The Dallas Opens Future is a step forward for tennis and a step back for Dallas
The third annual Dallas Open is in the books and things are undeniably on the up. A year after Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American on the ATP Tour, entered the tournament, the 2023 field included three of the top four American men all ranked in the top 20, plus another ATP top-20 player in Adrian Mannarino. That's a huge leap from the inaugural event just two years ago, when intended headliner past his prime, Grigor Dimitrov, was a late scratch, leaving a then 36-year-old John Isner to carry top billing.
All of this has laid the foundation for what will happen in 2025, when Dallas will compete in tournaments in Munich and Doha and will be bumped up from an ATP 250 event to an ATP 500. There are only 16 such events worldwide, and with that greater cachet comes more prize money and ranking points. That, in turn, provides motivation for more of tennis' biggest names to appear in North Texas, further entrenching the Open as a major event on tour.
So that's the significant good news. Much less cheerful is the realization that none of this revival will happen in Dallas itself.
We talked in November about the upcoming move of the Opens to Frisco and how this is the latest move in Frisco to position itself as the most powerful sports district in America. This makes sense. Why wouldn't the Open eagerly move to The Star, which promises to be a massive upgrade over SME's Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in everything from aesthetics to capacity to (presumably) functional climate control? (Take it from someone who was there at the quarter-finals: airflow is not the power of the tennis complex.)
Even more damning: Why wouldn't a major sporting event move to a city that has spent the last two decades building a thriving pro-sports ecosystem, away from a city that shows little comparable suitability for it?
That's the score as it stands now in Dallas, where the only tentpoles, the Stars and Mavericks, are the same ones that have been based here for decades. You are of course welcome to debate where professional sports are going should are on the city's priority list. What's undeniable is that they matter quite a bit to Mayor Eric Johnson, so much so that nearly two years ago he created the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention to prevent Dallas from losing professional sports teams and events to the suburbs, a topic he has. about three times winged.
That committee is currently failing. A healthy portion of that was unavoidable; the mayor is well aware that the key properties are all dug in, regardless of the upcoming Mavericks arena-resort-presumptive casino that might be ticketed for Irving.
But losing the biggest recent coup in Dallas just three years after the Open arrived was not a fait accompli. And so the bigger the event becomes, the bigger the blight that the city has let this slip. Because while more professional sports will come to town, next up is the National Cricket League, which will host its tournament in South Dallas in May. There is no obvious opportunity lurking that can replicate what the Dallas Open represented as a new event tied to a major, established sporting event. brand, the stuff that local traditions are made of.
It would be an exaggeration to say that the entire tennis world had its eyes on SMU this past week, or that much of Dallas did as well. What is not in dispute is that there is ample reason to believe that the event could eventually achieve such fame. If so, Dallas will be just a footnote in the story. Like so many other things, the Open was made here. The country's future should not be made that much brighter by deciding to leave.
Author
Mike Piellucci
view profile
Mike Piellucci does D magazine's sports editor. He is a former employee at The Athletics And SHAMEand are freelance…
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dmagazine.com/sports/2024/02/dallas-open-smu-frisco-atp/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Dallas Opens Future is a step forward for tennis and a step back for Dallas
- Dakota Johnson twirled her sheer dress on the Madame Web Promotions red carpet in stunning fashion
- Hollywood Finds Its Next “Karate Kid”
- African creativity is key to getting the right data (and innovation) on the continent
- NADINE DORRIES: AI robots also wrote books about me, so I sympathize with the king
- The Indonesian presidential election presents high stakes for the United States and China and their rivalry in the region.
- Congress to examine work of US spy agencies on Havana Syndrome
- How Hollywood art directors are working to keep their sets out of landfills | LAist – NPR News for Southern California
- CBS NFL mock draft sends DeJean to star prospect
- Fixed an issue with landlines blocking 999 calls in Guernsey
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the United Arab Emirates on his seventh trip to the country
- How Hollywood art directors are working to keep their sets out of landfills