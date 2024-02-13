The Dallas Opens Future is a step forward for tennis and a step back for Dallas

The third annual Dallas Open is in the books and things are undeniably on the up. A year after Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American on the ATP Tour, entered the tournament, the 2023 field included three of the top four American men all ranked in the top 20, plus another ATP top-20 player in Adrian Mannarino. That's a huge leap from the inaugural event just two years ago, when intended headliner past his prime, Grigor Dimitrov, was a late scratch, leaving a then 36-year-old John Isner to carry top billing.

All of this has laid the foundation for what will happen in 2025, when Dallas will compete in tournaments in Munich and Doha and will be bumped up from an ATP 250 event to an ATP 500. There are only 16 such events worldwide, and with that greater cachet comes more prize money and ranking points. That, in turn, provides motivation for more of tennis' biggest names to appear in North Texas, further entrenching the Open as a major event on tour.

So that's the significant good news. Much less cheerful is the realization that none of this revival will happen in Dallas itself.

We talked in November about the upcoming move of the Opens to Frisco and how this is the latest move in Frisco to position itself as the most powerful sports district in America. This makes sense. Why wouldn't the Open eagerly move to The Star, which promises to be a massive upgrade over SME's Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in everything from aesthetics to capacity to (presumably) functional climate control? (Take it from someone who was there at the quarter-finals: airflow is not the power of the tennis complex.)

Even more damning: Why wouldn't a major sporting event move to a city that has spent the last two decades building a thriving pro-sports ecosystem, away from a city that shows little comparable suitability for it?

That's the score as it stands now in Dallas, where the only tentpoles, the Stars and Mavericks, are the same ones that have been based here for decades. You are of course welcome to debate where professional sports are going should are on the city's priority list. What's undeniable is that they matter quite a bit to Mayor Eric Johnson, so much so that nearly two years ago he created the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention to prevent Dallas from losing professional sports teams and events to the suburbs, a topic he has. about three times winged.

That committee is currently failing. A healthy portion of that was unavoidable; the mayor is well aware that the key properties are all dug in, regardless of the upcoming Mavericks arena-resort-presumptive casino that might be ticketed for Irving.

But losing the biggest recent coup in Dallas just three years after the Open arrived was not a fait accompli. And so the bigger the event becomes, the bigger the blight that the city has let this slip. Because while more professional sports will come to town, next up is the National Cricket League, which will host its tournament in South Dallas in May. There is no obvious opportunity lurking that can replicate what the Dallas Open represented as a new event tied to a major, established sporting event. brand, the stuff that local traditions are made of.

It would be an exaggeration to say that the entire tennis world had its eyes on SMU this past week, or that much of Dallas did as well. What is not in dispute is that there is ample reason to believe that the event could eventually achieve such fame. If so, Dallas will be just a footnote in the story. Like so many other things, the Open was made here. The country's future should not be made that much brighter by deciding to leave.

