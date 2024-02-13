Traverse City West hockey player in stable condition after life-threatening injury during Friday's game | Sport





TRAVERSE CITY A Traverse City West sophomore and Titan varsity hockey player is in stable condition after suffering life-threatening injuries during a game at Cadillac on Friday. Brady Lewis underwent surgery Saturday after being transported to Helen Devos Childrens Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he is currently recovering from a broken neck and bruised spine during a varsity hockey game against the Vikings. Lewis is awake, aware and speaking, and he has feeling and movement in his arms. Family members have said doctors have given Lewis a positive prognosis of full recovery. Lewis has already spoken to teammates via Zoom after the remainder of Friday's game against the Vikings and Saturday's game against Alpena were canceled. The official Traverse City West Facebook account shared an update from the Lewis family that read: As many of you know, Brady was injured Friday night during his hockey game in Cadillac and is recovering from a back and neck injury to Helen Devos. Brady underwent surgery yesterday (Saturday) and will be in a halo for several weeks, but is thankfully on the way to a full recovery. We cannot express how grateful we are for the quick-thinking Cadillac and Traverse City parents who immediately took action, performed CPR and saved Brady's life. We would especially like to thank Dr. Thank you to Mark Munro, who we are so grateful for and so thankful that he was at the match and spearheaded the effort. We also thank the wonderful team at Cadillac Hospital who stabilized Brady and took such good care of all of us. Thank you to Brady's current and former coaches and the leadership team at Traverse West High School, who have been in constant contact and supported us at both Cadillac Hospital and Helen Devos Hospital. We cannot express in words how grateful we are for the overwhelming support we receive. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. We all feel the love and support, especially Brady. The Titans play Gaylord on Wednesday, but a decision has yet to be made as to whether or not they will play. West and Traverse City Central also meet on the ice Friday at Howe Arena with a 6 p.m. start time. Follow the Record-Eagle for more updates as they become available, and look for a more in-depth story on Lewis' injury and recovery in Wednesday's edition of the Record-Eagle.

