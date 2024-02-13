Love has seniority this Valentine's Day for the South Surrey couple

What started as a bus trip meeting eight months ago has turned into an inseparable romance for a senior couple Photo by Jason Payne / PNG

Betty-Ann Baxter knew as soon as she saw Hubert Romer that he was the one. It's a Valentine's Day story for all ages.

I saw him walking across the floor to the dining room and I thought, 'Well, that has possibilities,'" Baxter said, her hand unconsciously finding Romers next to her. I just thought, wow, as I pretended to read a book. And he had noticed her.

She had this book and every day she started on the same page, he said with a twinkle in his eye. That was in June. Baxter, 90, and Romer, 92, are getting married on March 15. We hit it off, Baxter said, gently rubbing Romer's arm. We didn't plan it. The two live in Amica White Rockshe for 10 months and he for four years. Amica is located three blocks from Peace Arch Hospital and other amenities. It is a retirement home with its own medical clinic, pharmacy, laboratory and denturist. A large lobby and reception area greets you as you enter, with the dining area across the foyer. On the first floor is a well-stocked library, from which Baxter took her book. Each suite has a balcony and the roof of the building is 800 m². terrace with views of the ocean and Mt. Baker. It was where Baxter's husband, Garth, wanted her. Garth played center for the Blue Bombers in Betty-Ann's hometown of Winnipeg before the couple moved to the Lower Mainland and started a fire protection company that today employs more than 100 people and has a U.S. branch in Dallas. She and Garth were married for 68 years before he passed away in early 2022. His dying wish was that she would move to Amica.

Article content

Romer cared for his wife Margaret for 62 years. She had Alzheimer's disease before she died in early 2020. One of the last clear things his wife said to him was: don't stay alone. You will find someone. He was born in the Netherlands in 1931 and remembers when Canadian soldiers liberated his country from the Nazis in World War II. We had nothing and the soldiers were handing out chocolate and cigarettes, all kinds of things, he said. They invited us to their dining room and I remember playing table tennis there. Romer, an accountant by profession, moved to Canada in 1980 after the family business in the Netherlands was sold. When Baxter and Romer marry, it will be well attended: She has two sons, two daughters (whom Baxter stood up for when she remarried at age 70), 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He has two daughters, a son and seven grandchildren. As the two told their stories, they completed sentences for each other and offered corrections if the other might have misstated a date, like a couple who had always been together.

Their first date last June is a bit of a blur.

It was on one of Amica's daily bus trips, and although one of his daughters had gone with him, Romer had reserved the seat next to him for Baxter. They don't remember where the bus took them, only that they couldn't take their eyes off each other. "We didn't pay much attention to where we were going," Romer said. The bus was headed to a farm in the Fraser Valley, said Mehdi Ammani, Amica life enrichment coach and the man driving the bus. You could quickly tell there was something between them, Ammani said. During that bus trip there was a winery on that farm. They sit down, they drink a glass of wine, that's where it started. Since then they have always been on my bus journey, holding hands, kissing. As Ammani spoke, it was part amusement, part tenderness, and just a little bit blushing at the couple's public displays of affection. Even during their daily yoga/exercise classes every morning after breakfast, the two can look like a pair of pre-adolescents in puppy love. When you see them it seems like they have been together forever. Sometimes hell will answer for her, and she will answer for him. Betty-Ann says: We are one.

They drink coffee together, eat together. They are always together, even in the fitness center, holding hands, kissing: get a room guys! he said laughing. It's no wonder the two say they feel like spring chickens who are 20 years younger than their birth certificates indicate. Romer proposed just before Christmas. After their wedding, the couple embarks on a trip to Las Vegas and San Diego before boarding a cruise ship home. I'll tell you what the reason was for getting married, he said. We would like to travel with Holland America Line and I don't like our children and grandchildren thinking that we live together (out of wedlock). So I said, maybe it's better that we get married. And we love each other. Baxter gave him an affectionate slap on the arm. "I'm glad you added that," she said as they burst out laughing, holding hands. [email protected] x.com/gordmcintyre

Article content