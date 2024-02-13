Sports
Vapor 1.0 Academy Junior cricket bat
Size chart
Choose the right bat for you
When selecting a cricket bat, it is crucial that you choose one that is the right size for the player. If it's too small or too big, hit it
will be uncomfortable and performance will be compromised. The size of the bat is based on the height of the player. Take a look at our handy
Size chart to see which size bat you should choose.
SH = Short handle
LH = Long stem
LB = Long knife
SM = Little gentlemen
|product name
|
Vapor 1.0 Academy Junior cricket bat – size 2
|SKU
|
GN281
|Price
|€1,695.00
|Brand
|
GRAY-NICOLLS
|Best use
|
Cricket
|product type
|
Cricket bats
|Ideal for
|
Cricket
|Sex
|
Junior
The first bats won't be much better than the Vapor 1.0 Academy bat. That's exactly what this bat will be for hundreds of cricketers taking their first steps into the game. With a design inspired by the English star Ollie Pope. If your child likes a striking blue design, then this is the right choice for him or her. The bat has a low, large center, but remains perfectly weighted for a young pigeon thanks to our innovative design. We've finished the bat with an Extratec sheet to extend the life of the face, meaning you don't need to oil the bat before using it.
- Bow: Low
- Profile: Large hitting area with mid to low sweet spot, long, wavy spine and edges
- Face: Rounded – Powercurve face
- Finish: Extratec plate, Protectoe
- Pickup: Lower balance point to generate power and club speed, innovative design provides excellent pickup
- Edges: Large edges to match the spine
- Toe: Square
- Handle: semi-oval
- Grip: Zigzag for light and grippy feeling
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
