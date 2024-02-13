The tennis week: Paul dominates in Texas, Pegula changes coaches and more

After a breakthrough 2023 season that saw him reach the semifinals at the Australian Open and a career-high No. 12, Tommy Paul had big goals for himself in the new year – starting with winning more ATP titles.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old did just that by claiming the Dallas Open trophy with an impressive 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 win over compatriot Marcos Giron in the first All-American ATP final. since 2022. It was the second ATP title of Paul's career, and the first since 2021.

“That was a pretty incredible match,” Paul said later. “Best final I've ever played.”

It marked the end of a dominant week for Paul. He didn't drop a set en route to the final, beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Saturday. Paul is now back at number 14 in the rankings and is the second highest ranked American man behind Taylor Fritz.

And in addition to his new trophy and a boost in the rankings, Paul also received a custom belt buckle during the tournament. When in Texas, right?

Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze later posted a now-expired video to her Instagram Story of Paul, who is from New Jersey, wearing the belt buckle – and a cowboy hat, jeans and boots – at the airport with the caption: “Win one tournament in Texas .”

Here's what else you might have missed in the tennis world last week:

Back to victory for Rybakina

Although she didn't receive a buckle for her efforts, Elena Rybakina continued her sizzling hot season by winning her second trophy of the year at the Abu Dhabi Open on Sunday.

After a full week of beating Danielle Collins, Cristina Bucsa and Liudmila Samsonova, Rybakina wasted no time in the final – taking the opening set in just 25 minutes – beating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4. It marked her seventh career WTA title and she is now 11-2 on the season – second highest in the WTA, behind only Jelena Ostapenko and tied with Aryna Sabalenka.

Another trophy for the cabinet Top seed Elena Rybakina takes her second title of the season!#MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen pic.twitter.com/5TcAzMre6B wta (@WTA) February 11, 2024

After a dominant performance in Brisbane to open the year (including a 6-0, 6-3 win over eventual Australian Open champion Sabalenka in the final), Rybakina fell to Anna Blinkova in the second round in Melbourne after the longest tiebreak. in a big 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (20). Despite the devastating early exit from the first Slam of the year, it appears Rybakina has already moved on and is winning again.

“I came into this week without expectations because I had some problems in Melbourne, so we needed some time to get back on track,” Rybakina said later. “I just tried to play as many games as possible. I'm really proud of this week. With every game I felt more confident.”

Pliskova's return to form

When Karolina Pliskova arrived in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, she was unseeded and had not won a title in more than four years. She had also not reached a WTA final since 2021.

But the former No. 1 was undeterred by recent history.

Pliskova, 31, was in top form all week and rolled her way to the final without dropping a set. On Sunday, she ended her title drought with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ana Bogdan to claim her 17th WTA title.

“I feel great because I haven't won a title since then [2020] So of course it feels great, especially here with the support I have all week,” Pliskova said after the match. “Today was difficult, but the atmosphere was great, so I definitely hope to come back. Right now I'm just really happy, so I want to enjoy it.”

She later called it an “unforgettable week” in an Instagram post.

With the win, Plisokova jumped from No. 78 to No. 59 in the rankings. But she didn't have much time to celebrate. She had to immediately travel to Doha – more than 3,000 kilometers away – for her first round match on Monday. And despite likely exhaustion, Pliskova came back after losing the first set to Anna Kalinskaya 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, to earn another victory.

Five for five

Ugo Humbert has played in five ATP finals over the course of his career. He won them all.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Frenchman defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the Open 13 final, becoming just the eighth player in the Open Era to win his first five finals on the ATP Tour and join an esteemed company added. including current players Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz.

“I'm mentally very strong in the final,” Humbert said later in what might be the understatement of the week.

He is now on his way to a new career-high ranking of No. 18.

The coaching carousel

Coaching changes are fairly common in tennis, but the partnership between Jessica Pegula and David Witt seemed to stand the test of time. Pegula has won all four of her singles titles and reached six major quarterfinals since the pair began working together in 2019.

But the two split following Pegula's disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open last month. Pegula reportedly made the decision shortly after returning home and called Witt.

“It was a total surprise to me,” Witt says said in an interview with Tennis.com. “I never saw it coming.”

Witt, who previously coached Venus Williams, called it “very tough” but was already looking for his next player to work with. Pegula has yet to announce her next coach and is currently sidelined due to a neck injury.

While Pegula and Witt were in their fifth season together, other partnerships have been shorter. And in the case of Holger Rune and Boris Becker that would be just over three months. Becker announced that he is resigning from his position with immediate effect.

“We started this partnership with the original goal of reaching the ATP Finals [at the] Late last year, but as I moved on, I realized that for this to be successful, I would have to be available to Holger much more than I can,” Becker wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. “Due to professional and private responsibilities, I cannot give Holger what he needs now.”

Severin Luthi, who was part of Becker's coaching team, had announced his departure a few days earlier after two months on the job.

In a statement issued by his new management companyRune, 20, admitted that “it's not easy to find the perfect match” and said it was difficult to work with new coaches after splitting with his childhood coach after 15 years together.

“I have big ambitions and big goals and I need people around me who have the same vision and people I can trust to achieve my goals,” Rune said. “I need people who know me, who can always be there. This gives me comfort and happiness in a world with changing environments and circumstances every week.”

Rune also hasn't announced his next coach yet, but said he would be there soon.

Only icons

We're less than six weeks into the new year, but we already have an early contender for the most iconic doubles match of 2024: Ons Jabeur and Naomi Osaka. Or, as the internet already calls them: 'Onsaka'.

The two teamed up in Abu Dhabi, and while they lost their first round match to Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-3, they still had some memorable moments and fans wanted more from the duo.

Neither has said whether they plan to play together again anytime soon, but since Jabeur is a client of Osaka's management agency Evolve, it seems likely we'll see Onsaka in action again. They certainly know how to reach each other.

Give Bert Critchley the Emmy

Ever think to yourself that Novak Djokovic's tour dominance is justified at much to believe? Or that Dominic Thiem's ​​”huh-ehhhh” grunts are too exaggerated?

Well, maybe you're on to something.

Turns out the whole thing is just a script. Yes that's right. Or at least according to a new ATP video that immediately went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the clip, actors including Bert Critchley, who plays Djokovic, and Fraser McKnight, who plays Andy Murray, give a behind-the-scenes look at the 52nd season of the show about the ATP Tour.

“I don't think people realize that. It's all just scripted like the players and the matches, it's all kind of made up,” McKnight said. “It's a bit like wrestling or reality TV shows, none of it is real. We get our storylines at the beginning of the year and we try to make everything look natural. Let's face it, people are stupid, so They buy everything.”

Okay, this is obviously a parody, but it really is perfection. The acting! The delivery! 10/10. No notes. If you haven't seen it yet, you should do so immediately.

The Tour: a reality show 52 seasons in the making, a look at the lives and loves of 'professional' tennis players, serving nothing but drama, attitude and assets… #The round #GameServeDrama pic.twitter.com/LyrinuP5T5 ATP tour (@atptour) February 7, 2024

And the fun didn't stop there. The ATP stories created And social media pages as several of the “actors” and so many players – both those involved and those seeing it for the first time – took to Twitter after the clip's release with some legitimately hilarious commentary.

Normally the writers start the season with my character Novak winning the Australian Open title. So for anyone who doesn't like the beginning of this season, please contact the director @atptour Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 7, 2024