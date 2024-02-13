Dylan Lugris named a finalist for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award





MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. Junior Dylan Lugris (Buffalo, NY) was named one of five finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award, as announced Monday afternoon by the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation. Lugris becomes the second Nittany Lion to be named a finalist for this prestigious award, joining former captain David Goodwin '17, who was a finalist in 2017. The Buffalo, New York native joins Cornell's Hank Kempf, LIU's Jack Quinn, Merrimack women's player Raice Szott and Syracuse women's Sarah Thompson as 2024 finalists. “I am humbled and honored to have been named one of the finalists for this prestigious award,” said Lugris. “This recognition means a lot to my family and I would like to send a special thank you to my family, teammates, coaches and the entire Penn State community for supporting this great cause.” The award, celebrating its 29th season, is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community at large through leadership in the field of volunteer work. Lugris wasted little time in getting involved in the local State College community when he arrived in Hockey Valley in January 2021. Almost immediately, Dylan formed a bond with the local sled hockey organization, the State College Coyotes. Dylan began attending their weekly practices and eventually teammates joined him as he learned more and more about the sport of sled hockey and the Coyotes organization. In an effort to make a difference for a struggling organization, which practiced only once a week and did not participate in actual competition, Dylan came up with the idea of ​​the Penn State Sled Hockey Classic last January. His mission is to grow the game of hockey while bringing awareness and knowledge to the sport of sled hockey and to provide the Coyotes with the resources necessary to grow the organization. The idea was a charity sled hockey match between the Coyotes and the Penn State men's hockey team at Pegula Ice Arena in front of Penn State's passionate fan base. The event is led by Dylan with the help of his Penn State teammates, from the planning and organization through the execution of the event itself. Every aspect of the event is handled by a member of the Penn State men's ice hockey team. Since the first Penn State Sled Hockey Classic in February 2023 to date, the Coyotes have more than doubled in roster size and are proud members of the Northeast Sled Hockey League, competing in multiple games per month, thanks in large part to the nearly $50,000 Dylan and his Penn State teammates have spent the past year raising money for the Coyotes organization. Dylan and his teammates are excited to continue the growth of the event in the coming years as it is now a winter staple within the Hockey Valley community. “I love this award and am so happy for Dylan for what he has done. It speaks volumes about who he is as a person and the culture of hockey,” said the head coach. Guy Gadowsky . “We are extremely proud of the impact Dylan has had, not only on the State College Coyotes, but on his teammates and the Hockey Valley community as a whole.” The 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be presented on Friday, April 12 during the NCAA Men's Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota. Full release from the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation For more information about the 2023-2024 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

