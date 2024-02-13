Provisional table tennis squad named for the 2024 African Games





Fahd Daim, Secretary General of the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA), stressed the importance of adhering to the Ministry of Sports guidelines which mandate the inclusion of at least one junior player.

Kenyan table tennis enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming 2024 Africa Games in Ghana, and the excitement is palpable as the provisional national team of 18 players has been officially announced well ahead of the tournament. The selection process, which included extensive National Trials with a diverse mix of talented male and female players, as well as promising junior athletes, has culminated in the confirmation of the preliminary selection. With 9 men and 9 women securing their places after rigorous testing at Kenyatta University and Oshwal Sports Complex in Nairobi, the team is ready to showcase Kenya's prowess on the continental stage. Fahd Daim, Secretary General of the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA), stressed the importance of adhering to the Ministry of Sports guidelines which mandate the inclusion of at least one junior player in each category. After fierce competition between the top 16 players in both the men's and women's categories, the final selection of the top 8 players was made, who formed the core of the preliminary team. Among the rising stars set to make their mark are Abdul Anab and Sifa Nafula, both juniors aged 11 and 9 respectively, who will join their senior colleagues in the men's and women's categories. Their participation underlines Kenya's commitment to nurturing young talent and ensuring a sustainable future for the sport. At the forefront of the senior team are standout performers such as Lisa Wele and Brian Mutua, who emerged as top contenders during the trials. Notably absent from the women's team was Mary Kinuthia, who barely managed to secure a place in the top 8 finalists. One of the most promising newcomers is Emmanuel Wanjala, a rising star from St. Joseph's Form Three, whose impressive debut performance earned him a spot in the national team. Despite his humble beginnings, Wanjala's determination and skill have propelled him to the forefront of the sport. Veteran Doreen Juma also made a triumphant return to competitive play, showing her resilience and talent after a period away. Her comeback is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Kenyan table tennis community. As the team follows a rigorous training regime in preparation for the African Games, expectations are high for a successful performance in Ghana. With dreams of Olympic qualification on the horizon, players like Mutua are determined to give it their all and seize the opportunity to represent Kenya on the world stage. With badminton, cycling, swimming, tennis and more serving as qualifying tournaments for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the African Games provide a crucial opportunity for Kenyan table tennis stars to shine and make their mark on the international stage. The 18 players selected to represent Kenya are as follows: Gentlemen: Brian Mutua Peter Theuri Josiah Wandera Emmanuel Wanjala Boniface Musioki Allan Singer Edwin Otieno Basil guilt Abdul Anab (Junior, 11 years old) Women: Lisa Wele Doreen Juma Nelly Mutuma Pamela Wekesa Lydia Setey I love Becky Khushi Malde Joy Nyokabi Sifa Nafula (Junior, 9 years old)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michezoafrika.com/news/provisional-table-tennis-squad-named-for-2024-africa-games/29684 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos