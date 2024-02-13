WSU's Gray and FSU's Hernandez Ferrer earn GLIAC Tennis Player of the Week awards





GLIAC — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its second weekly tennis award for the 2024 campaign. Wayne State senior Daniel Gray received the Men's Player of the Week award, while Ferris stands second year Ana Sofia Hernández Ferrer was voted women's player of the week. MEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Daniel Gray, Wayne State Wayne State University senior Daniel Gray (Wiesbaden, Germany) was named GLIAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week after strong performances in two matches in Indianapolis against #15-Washburn and #7-UIndy. In the match against the Ichabods last Saturday, Gray defeated 10th-ranked Division II singles player (and Central Region No. 1) Sebastian Pjontek 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in the No. 1 spot. That effort helped the Warriors to a 4-1 victory over WU. The German then faced the Greyhounds' David Simeonov in the second flight last Sunday, where he defeated the UIndy player 6-2, 6-4 to score WSU's only singles point of the day. Gray and his doubles partner Cedric Drenth also earned a win over the country's No. 1 duo by ITA against Washburn. The country's No. 5-ranked duo defeated Santiago Rendon and Tim Hammes 6-2, helping the Green and Gold secure the opening point of the match. It marks the third time in Gray's collegiate career that he has been recognized as Player of the Week, with the other two coming a season ago. WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ana Sofia Hernandez Ferrer, Ferris State Ferris State's Ana Sofia Hernandez Ferrer led the Bulldogs in a pair of non-league games this past week. She earned a 6-1, 6-3 singles win on the second leg Friday in a 5-2 setback at Findlay in regional play. In addition, she teamed with Morgan Waller for a 7-5 doubles victory on Saturday in a neutral court match against Indiana (Pa.), defeating the nation's eighth-ranked doubles team. The sophomore Bulldog from Mexico also battled in two singles matches during Saturday's meet and held the lead in the second set when the match was stopped as IUP had already won the match. In FSU's opening match of the spring regular season early last week on Sunday, she also teamed with Waller for a 7-5 single-doubles win against the Greyhounds' top duo in regional play.

