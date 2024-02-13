Torbay back on the top table

Torbay Academy 1 are back at the top of the first division after their 9-1 victory over NA Eagles, Toma and Alessandro Mitranescu with nice maximums. A maximum from Chris Harper helped Brixham Sharks to an 8-2 win over NA Condors.

The lead at the top of the Second Division changes weekly as Brixham Trawlers and Dawlish Aces continue to swap places. The Trawlers, Alan Maynard, Joseph Edwards and Martin Sharp whitewashed the Grove Guerrillas to return to the top.

Both Sven Gandev and Naty Mitranescu were undefeated for Torbay Academy 2 as they defeated NA Kestrels 8-2. An excellent Ed Thompson maximum at Halwell was not enough for NA Falcons as they shared the points with Halwell B.

The top teams did not play in the third division this week. Torbay Academy 3 played twice, recording a 7-3 win against Brixham Gulls and sharing the points with Dawlish Renegades. There were maximums for John Fowler in the Academy's win over the Gulls and for Pierre Doutreligne in the Renegades draw.

The top of the table battle in the fourth division marked the end of Torbay Academy 5's 100% win record as the Dawlish Doubtfuls defeated the Academy side 7-3. Marc Grim, currently undefeated, secured his tenth maximum for the Doubtfuls. Reserve, Aleksandra Treder, collected two of the Academy points and now joins the Torbay Academy 5 side.

Mark Dulling and Ken Ramsden were unbeaten as NA Ospreys defeated Brixham Seals 9-1. There were maximums for Maria Dillon and Aleksandra Treder as Torbay Academy 6 defeated NA Vultures 7-3.

Two teams currently struggling in their own divisions, Halwell A and NA Kestrels, met in the handicap doubles cup this week, with the Kestrels team of Tim Shears, Rob Williams and Andy Millman beating Halwell A in the final set by 19- 17.