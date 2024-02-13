ESPN Draft Analyst Makes Huge Statement on UGA Football Receiver





True Georgia Fans Don't Miss The Dawg Post Newsletter – Sign Up Now! ATHENS – It looks like a Georgia Bulldog is quickly climbing the NFL draft boards. That's because more NFL GMs, along with NFL draft experts, are realizing just how good senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was in red and black. Rosemy-Jacksaint, a Florida native who signed with Georgia in the 2020 recruiting class as a bigger possession receiver, never lit up the stat sheet during his time at Georgia, but anyone paying attention could see the talent he had. When the ball went his way, good things happened. With some of the best hands on the team, Rosemy-Jacksaint made at least one “wow” catch in virtually every game. He can jump, shows excellent body control and has shown strong, reliable hands throughout his Bulldog career. He battled injuries but always found a way to make a big catch when the ball came his way. His stock is rising, and ESPNs Mel Kiper Jr. said this week that Rosemy-Jacksaint could see his draft stock rise at the NFL Combine next month. Eko Poly Perfect for the backyard, beach or lake Use the code: “DAWG15” to get 15% off and FREE shipping! 20 year warranty | Made in Georgia *** GET YOUR FANDUEL BETTS *** At the moment the Arizona Wildcats have promising odds of +1200 to win the NCAA tournament this coming season according to FanDuel. “I like guys with length and a big catch radius,” Kiper Jr. said. about Rosemy-Jacksaint. “Guys who can catch the football. Guys you think are covered, but really aren't. And that's Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from Georgia. He's a 6-foot-4 guy with long arms. Arm length is important if you want to win contested catches in the NFL. In 2022 he went for a catch of 11.6 yards and improved that to almost 16 yards per catch. last year with four TDs. He has the ability to make big plays and made some big catches in traffic. The length, hands and catch radius, along with the ability to make hard catches in traffic in the middle of the field, caught my attention. He's He's really consistent and he's a guy who will keep getting better.” “I like the improvement from 2022 to 2023 with an increase in yards per catch,” Kiper Jr. added. “His best football is yet to come, and when you're that big with that wingspan, that's going to be critical against cornerbacks in the NFL. I really like this guy.” As a senior in 2023, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught 34 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. During his career at Georgia, he caught 74 passes for 1,028 yards and 7 touchdowns. More importantly, Rosemy-Jacksaint helped the Dawgs to back-to-back national championships during his four-year career. Now, Rosemy-Jacksaint will hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dawgpost.com/s/6309/espn-draft-analyst-makes-giant-statement-about-uga-football-receiver The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos