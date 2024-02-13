PHOTOS: Indiana men's tennis wins weekend at home





Redshirt freshman Facundo Yunis reaches for a goal against Middle Tennessee State University's Marcel Kamrowski on Feb. 11, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Yunis defeated Kamrowski in the singles competition. Senior Ilya Tiraspolsky reaches back to return a serve against Demis Taramonlis of Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 11, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Taramonlis defeated Tiraspolsky in a single competition. Senior Ilya Tiraspolsky pumps his fist toward the crowd after scoring a point against Drake University's Markus Bolin on Feb. 10, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Tiraspolsky led the Hoosiers with 19 singles victories during his sophomore season. Sophomore Luc Boulier returns the ball against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 11, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Boulier and redshirt freshman Facundo Yunis defeated the Lightning in a doubles match, 6-4. Reshirt freshman Facundo Yunis goes low and scores against Brown University's Noah Kernandez on Feb. 15. Oct. 10, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Indiana defeated Brown 7-0. Sophomore Luc Boulier celebrates after winning a point against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 10, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Boulier emerged as the No. 1 U18 boys player in Chile in his freshman year. Sophomore Sam Landau throws up the ball to serve for Brown University's Tim Dzhurinskiy on Feb. 10, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Landau won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in his freshman season. Redshirt freshman Facundo Yunis and sophomore Luc Boulier celebrate against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 11, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. The Hoosiers defeated the Lightning 4-3. Graduate senior Carson Haskins prepares to return serve against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 11, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Haskins and his partner, sophomore Sam Landau, defeated the Lighning in their doubles match. Redshirt freshman Facundo Yunis (left) and sophomore Luc Boulier (right) celebrate with a chest bump after the win against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 11, 2024, at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington. Yunis and Boulier started the season 4-0 in doubles.

