LEC Announces New England College as Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Partner, Women's Ice Hockey as Conferences 23rd Sports Championship





PROVIDENCE, RI. Pamela S. Samuelson, commissioner of the Little East Conference (LEC), has announced that New England College will join the league as an affiliate member in men's and women's ice hockey beginning with the 202526 season. The addition of the Pilgrims allows the LEC to begin sponsoring women's ice hockey as a championship sport beginning in the 202526 academic year. On behalf of the Presidents and Athletics Directors of the LEC, it is my great pleasure to welcome New England College as an affiliate member in men's and women's ice hockey, and I am pleased that we can begin sponsoring both sports beginning in 202526 with their In addition, Samuelson said. NEC's programs further enhance what we believe will be highly competitive sports for our conference. NEC Director of Athletics Dave DeCew stated: New England College and its men's and women's ice hockey programs are very proud of our rich history of competition at the highest level. This conference affiliation allows us to continue to compete with the New England region's traditional competitive foes and build on the interstate rivalry. Hockey here in Henniker will be played at a high level against tournament level teams, all under the stability of the LEC. Samuelson announced in July 2023 that the Little East Conference would begin sponsoring men's ice hockey, following the addition of men's and women's varsity ice hockey programs at Keene State College. The Owls and Pilgrims will compete in the men's and women's ice hockey programs of LEC principal members UMass Boston, Plymouth State University, University of Southern Maine and Vermont State University Castleton, and the men's program of UMass Dartmouth. Under NCAA Division III rules, LEC women's ice hockey will automatically gain qualifying status beginning in 202728 as it will begin with fewer than six core sponsoring members. The LEC will receive immediate automatic qualifying access to the 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship26, with at least six core members sponsoring the sport. The addition of men's and women's ice hockey marks the second expansion of the LEC's sports offerings in recent years, following the addition of men's golf and men's swimming and diving for the 2021 academic year22. About the Little East Conference

The Little East Conference (LEC) was founded in 1986 when six public institutions came together to create a single sport athletic conference and has grown into what is now New England's premier athletic conference for public institutions in NCAA Division III. The LEC will soon include 23 championship sports, sponsoring quality competition for our student-athletes while following the Division III mission of passion, responsibility, sportsmanship and citizenship. The Little East consists of nine primary institutions covering all six New England states, Eastern Connecticut State University, Keene State College (NH), UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State University (NH), Rhode Island College, University of Southern Maine , Vermont State University Castleton and Western Connecticut State University. ###

