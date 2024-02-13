University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN Left-handed pitcher from Oklahoma Softball Kelly Maxwell has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after her stellar debut weekend with the Sooners, the conference announced Tuesday. Left-handed pitcher from Oklahoma Softballhas been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after her stellar debut weekend with the Sooners, the conference announced Tuesday. Maxwell made two appearances for OU at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, earning wins over No. 9/11 Duke and No. 10/7 Washington to help Oklahoma to a 4-0 performance south of the border. The graduate student turned in 7.2 scoreless innings over her two appearances, striking out four and allowing just four baserunners on a hit, two walks and a hit batsman. Opponents went just 1-for-23 (.043) off Maxwell while holding hitters to a .197 OPS. The southpaw made her Oklahoma debut on Feb. 8 against Duke and earned the victory with 5.0 scoreless frames on one hit. Maxwell concluded her first start with the Sooners by retiring 11 consecutive batters and recorded two strikeouts in the afternoon. Maxwell was called out of the bullpen with runners on the corners and one away in the sixth inning on February 9 vs. Washington and then escaped the jam with a pair of soft ground-ball outs. She then held the Huskies' lineup scoreless through 2.2 innings of tremendous relief, striking out eight of nine with a pair of punchouts to earn the win. Maxwell recorded both her 70th collegiate win and 750th career strikeout against Washington, becoming the first pitcher to win her first two appearances at OU since then. Nicole Mei did so in 2021. The honor is Maxwell's seventh career Big 12 Pitcher of the Week nod. OU is looking ahead to the Cowgirl Challenge, hosted by McNeese State in Lake Charles, La., beginning Friday, Feb. 16. The Sooners will play Central Arkansas twice, McNeese twice and Lamar once over the course of the three-day event. For updates and more information about Oklahoma Softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter/X and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and likeOklahoma softballon Facebook.

