ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 begins with tri-series in Nepal





The ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 kicks off on Thursday in Kirtipur with Namibia, Netherlands and hosts Nepal taking part in the first of 24 tri-series that will bring four teams within one step of qualifying for the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2027 to being played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Canada, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and United States of America are the other teams in the eight-team competition that will include 144 matches in the lead-up to the World Cup qualifier. The top four teams from League 2 advance to the World Cup qualifier. They are joined in qualifying by four teams that make it through the qualifying play-offs, as well as teams that do not automatically qualify based on ICC ODI rankings. Teams were placed in the World Cup League 2 and the qualifying play-offs, based on the previous World Cup qualifying cycle. The top four teams in qualifying, a highly competitive event that saw two-time world champions West Indies knocked out last time out, join the 10 direct qualifiers for the World Cup. Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe and the other eight top-ranked teams will complete the 14-team World Cup lineup. ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley highlighted the importance of League 2 for team development. ICC head of events Chris Tetley: League 2 matches are a very important part of our cricket calendar as they not only provide a route to the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2027, but also provide a program of highly competitive cricket around which teams can plan their calendars. Several teams playing in League 2 will also participate in the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies this year. The League 2 series offers members the opportunity to schedule T20I matches around their 50 matches, providing an excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup in the T20 format. I wish all players the very best in what promises to be a very hard-fought competition. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was excited about the coming months as his team prepared to play their first League 2 series at home. Nepalese captain Rohit Paudel: We are delighted to be hosting the first tri-series of what promises to be a well-contested League 2, with several talented sides in contention. These are exciting times for us, with the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup less than four months away and our qualifying campaign for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup getting underway. We are encouraged and feeling more confident after a 3-0 win over Canada in the just concluded series and hope to make a good start in League 2 with this home Tri-series. Matches of Tri-Series in Nepal: February 15: Nepal vs Namibia

February 17: Nepal vs. Netherlands

February 19: Namibia vs. Netherlands

February 21: Nepal vs Namibia

February 23: Namibia vs. Netherlands

February 25: Nepal vs. Netherlands The Associate Member Future Tours program (2024-27) covering all World Cup League 2 matches is available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/icc-men-s-cricket-world-cup-league-2-begins-with-tri-series-in-nepal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos