Four Iowa football players receive invitations to the 2024 NFL Combine

IOWA CITY Four Iowa football players will get a chance to impress NFL scouts in Indianapolis next month.
Defensive back Cooper DeJean, punter Tory Taylor, tight end Erick All and defensive lineman Logan Lee received invitations to the NFL Combine, the league announced Tuesday morning.
DeJean, who will forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility, is a projected first-round selection after his unanimous All-America season that ended in injury. Taylor, a fellow 2023 Union All-American, averaged 48.2 yards per kick and won the Ray Guy Award.
Allen, the Michigan transfer, led the Hawkeyes with 299 receiving yards despite missing seven games due to a season-ending knee injury. Lee, a three-year starter on Iowa's defensive line, had 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season.
It's the second straight year the Hawkeyes had more than four players at the combine. (Five Iowa players attended the 2023 NFL Combine.)
Elsewhere in the state, defensive back TJ Tampa will be the only Iowa States player at this year's combine. Northern Iowa will have no players at the combine.
A combined invitation does not necessarily guarantee a player will be called up. The NFL invited 321 prospects to this year's scouting combine; Meanwhile, there were only 259 picks in last year's draft.
