MHSAA's 2024 regional hockey combines for Oakland County teams – The Oakland Press





The MHSAA regional postseason pairings for Oakland County teams: DIVISION 1 Regional 4 (Hosted by Davison at the Dort Federal Event Center) First round (Tuesday February 20) G1: Oxford vs. Lake Orion, 5 p.m G2: Davison vs. Grand Blanc, 7:30 p.m Regional semi-final (Thursday February 22) G3: Hartland vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m G4: Winner Clarkston vs. G2, 7:30 PM Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 2) Regional 6 (Hosted by Berkley at Lindell Ice Arena) First round (Tuesday February 20) G1: Bloomfield Hills vs. Rochester United, 4:30 p.m G2: Lakes Area United vs. Troy United, 7 p.m Regional semi-final (Thursday February 22) G3: Winner Detroit Catholic Central vs. G1, 5 p.m G4: M1 Griffins Unified vs. G2 winner, 7:30 p.m Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 3) Regional 7 (Hosted by Brighton at KVIH) First round (Wednesday February 21) G1: Ann Arbor Pioneer vs. Saline, 6 p.m Regional semi-final (Saturday February 24) G2: Winner Brighton vs. G1, 3:30 p.m G3: Northville vs. Novi, 6 p.m Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 6 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 4) DIVISION 2 Regional 12 (Hosted by Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Ann Arbor Ice Cube) First round (Monday February 19) G1: Dexter vs. Ann Arbor Huron, 8 p.m Regional semi-final (Wednesday February 21) G2: Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 3 p.m G3: Winner South Lyon Unified vs. G1, 8:30 PM Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 5 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 6) Regional 13 (Hosted by Brother Rice at Oak Park Ice Arena) First round (Tuesday February 20) G1: Walled Lake Northern vs. Milford, 5:30 p.m Regional semi-final (Friday February 23) G2: Stoney Creek vs. Lakeland, 4:30 p.m G3: Winner Brother Rice vs. G1, 6:30 p.m Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 5:30 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 7) Regional 15 (Hosted by Allen Park at the Lada Civic Arena) First round (Thursday February 22) G1: Farmington United vs. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 7 p.m Regional semi-final (Saturday February 24) G2: Detroit UD Jesuit vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m G3: Allen Park vs. Livonia Churchill, 7:30 p.m Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7:30 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 8) DIVISION 3 Regional 22 (Hosted by Chelsea at Arctic Coliseum) First round (Thursday February 22) G1: Chelsea vs. Walled Lake Western-Pinckney Unified, 5:30 p.m Regional semi-final (Saturday February 24) G2: Orchard Lake St. Marys vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m G3: Flint Powers vs. Jackson Lumen Christi, 7:30 p.m Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 6 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 11) Regional 23 (Hosted by Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood at Wallace Ice Arena) First round (Tuesday February 20) G1: Foley United vs. Grosse Pointe North, 5 p.m Regional semi-final (Friday February 23) G2: Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs. G1 winner, 4:30 p.m G3: Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood vs. Marysville, 7 p.m Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 6 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 12) Regional 24 (Hosted by Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Ice Arena) First round (Tuesday February 20) G1: Detroit Country Day vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 5 p.m G2: Birmingham Groves vs. Allen Park Cabrini, 7:30 p.m Regional semi-final (Friday February 23) G3: Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m G4: Winner Grosse Ile vs. G2, 7:30 PM Regional final (Wednesday February 28) G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m (Winner advances to Quarter Final 12)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2024/02/13/mhsaas-2024-hockey-regional-pairings-for-oakland-county-teams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos