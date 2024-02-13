Borteyman Sports Complex inaugurated by Prez Akufo-Addo ahead of all African Games | Athletics





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the African Games – Accra 2023 to deliver an outstanding edition of the competition in its 57-year history. The president gave this directive on Tuesday during the official inauguration of the Borteyman Sports Complex, one of the main venues designated for the Games scheduled between March 8 and 23, 2024. The commissioning also marked the start of the 25-day countdown to the competition's kick-off. President Akufo-Addo urged the LOC to spare no effort to ensure that the expected 8,000 visitors, including athletes, officials, journalists and fans, receive unparalleled hospitality during the tournament. The Borteyman Sports Complex hosts a total of seven competitive sports, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton and triathlon. Notably, four of these events – table tennis, tennis, triathlon and badminton – will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Standout features of the Borteyman facilities include a 1,000-seat swimming pool, consisting of a 10-lane competition pool and an eight-lane warm-up pool, in addition to a multi-purpose sports hall that can accommodate 1,000 spectators for various activities. events such as basketball, badminton, korfball, table tennis and weightlifting. In addition, there is a temporary dome with 500 seats for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, arm wrestling and a tennis court complex with five seats, including a Center Court with 1,000 seats. President Akufo-Addo emphasized a hybrid approach by his government and the LOC, utilizing both existing facilities and completing projects such as the University of Ghana Stadium and the Borteyman Complex to ensure timely preparation for the Games. Despite initial skepticism about Ghana's hosting capacity, the President expressed pride in the Borteyman Complex. He saw it as a lasting legacy for future generations and a testament to the country's readiness to host the continent. The completion of these facilities, according to the President, underlines the government's commitment to the development of the sport. He also mentioned the ongoing renovations of stadiums in Accra, Cape Coast and Baba Yara, along with the construction of ten regional stadiums, six of which have been completed. In addition, the president announced plans to complete another 100 artificial turf fields across the country this year, 150 of which have already been installed during his presidency. Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif commended the consultant and contractor of the Borteyman facility for its rapid completion. He envisioned the Borteyman Complex as a center for sporting excellence that would serve as a legacy for future generations. Mr Ussif expressed hope that the sustainable maintenance of the facility will ensure that future generations will also benefit from it. “The African Games will promote unity among Africans and celebrate the beauty of our diverse culture,” he noted. Source: graphiconline.com Disclaimer : The opinions expressed here are those of the authors and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com assumes no legal or other responsibility for the accuracy of the content. Please report any inappropriate content to us and we will review it as a priority. Recommended video

