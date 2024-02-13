Sports
Way too early 2024 12-team first round fantasy football
The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and the NFL offseason is in full swing. But before every team looks to change and upgrade for 2024, Yahoo Fantasy Football analysts decided to put together a way-too-early first round of 12 teams: Who will build the best team?
CMC is a player on his own level, the undisputed overall RB1. He was the 2023 fantasy pick and led the NFL in rushing, scrimmage yards and TDs. It's just not reasonable to choose anyone else at the top. Andy Behrens
Any of the four different wide receivers would make sense here. I'm content with being the most cartoonish speedster, a guy who just led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving scores (13). Hill was utterly unstoppable in Miami, averaging 106.3 yards per game over the past two seasons while catching 70% of his targets. Behrens
Hall just finished as a top-five fantasy back despite seeing limited snaps in the first month of the season while recovering from knee surgery and playing for a bottom-five offense. With Aaron Rodgers returning, a likely improved Jets offensive line and an unparalleled skill set in his prime, Hall is even worth considering with the first overall pick. Dalton Del Don
I heavily debated Justin Jefferson here, but went with Lamb, who averaged 13.0 scoring yards and 115.3 receiving yards while scoring 13 touchdowns in the final 12 games of last season (including the playoffs and tracking of the team's farewell game). Lamb should remain the focal point of the Dallas offense in 2024. From the Don
I fully expect Kirk Cousins to be back with the Vikings, but in the (admittedly unlikely) event that he isn't, my eye is drawn from Justin Jefferson to Ja'Marr Chase here, like that one meme. I'm all set for a Bengals rebound in 2024. A healthy Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection lays claim to being the best in the league and could become even stronger if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both leave town. Chase is my pick to be the No. 1 fantasy receiver of 2024 while Burrow goes on a revenge tour. Mo Castillo
This is less about Kyren Williams as an individual talent; I might go so far as to say that Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are all better backs from a purely physical, natural talent perspective. No, this is more about getting the starting RB in a Sean McVay offense. Williams was THE winner of the competition last season. I don't think about this too much. Castillo
Round 1, pick 7: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
JJ here is a steal. Last year he missed seven games and still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. The QB situation is a question mark (bring back Kirk Cousins!), but this is still one of the best WRs in the NFL who will command 10+ targets per game. Will 2024 be the year he reaches 2,000 meters? Jorge Martin
Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
I dream of Zac Robinson bringing the McVay offense to Atlanta and putting Bijan in the lead role. Bijan totaled 1,463 yards and eight touchdowns last year while being underutilized. With a little more volume, we could be looking at over 1,800 scrimmage yards and 12-15 TDs. Martin
It looks like the Lions are turning it back for 2024, which is great news for the Sun God. He is one of the most consistent goal scorers and reception gatherers in the game, a reliable player who will calm you down on Sundays. Scott Pianowski
Taylor was quietly banging at the end of his 2023 season, scoring seven times in his last six starts and having plenty of volume. Year 2 of the Shane Steichen offense in Indianapolis should be great, and while much of the focus will be on second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, don't forget to proactively target Taylor. Pianowski
Round 1, Pick 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
He's as good an individual talent as any receiver we usually take in Round 1. Plays in a perfect attacking ecosystem for hyper production. Matt Harmon
Round 1, pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Does not have an impeccable profile, but offers excellent benefits in an ideal situation for his skills. Leaning on positional scarcity in an increasingly volatile running back landscape. Harmon
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/way-too-early-2024-fantasy-football-12-team-first-round-mock-draft-170007487.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Way too early 2024 12-team first round fantasy football
- The BBC follows Red Crescent paramedics in the first month of the Israel-Gaza war | BBC News
- Donald Trump wants Taylor Swift's endorsement and says he 'loves her boyfriend' Travis Kelce
- Jon Stewarts Return of The Daily Show Feels Like It Never Left: I'm Excited to Be Back
- Nnaji calls on stakeholders to foster interest in science, technology and innovation among young people
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi scaled back due to heavy rain
- Argylle, review: The Ouroboros IP that Hollywood created
- Ascot hires fashion designer who promoted men's corsets to lead riders' style guide
- Best Google Pixel 8 deals: $800 off the latest Pixel
- CNN has revived a 1987 clip of Trump criticizing NATO
- Parents must provide their child's vaccine records to the school or child care facility by Wednesday, February 21st
- Imran Khan denied (but perhaps not forever): other Pakistani parties form weak coalition government