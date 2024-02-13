Way too early 2024 12-team first round fantasy football

The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and the NFL offseason is in full swing. But before every team looks to change and upgrade for 2024, Yahoo Fantasy Football analysts decided to put together a way-too-early first round of 12 teams: Who will build the best team?

CMC is a player on his own level, the undisputed overall RB1. He was the 2023 fantasy pick and led the NFL in rushing, scrimmage yards and TDs. It's just not reasonable to choose anyone else at the top. Andy Behrens

Any of the four different wide receivers would make sense here. I'm content with being the most cartoonish speedster, a guy who just led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving scores (13). Hill was utterly unstoppable in Miami, averaging 106.3 yards per game over the past two seasons while catching 70% of his targets. Behrens

Hall just finished as a top-five fantasy back despite seeing limited snaps in the first month of the season while recovering from knee surgery and playing for a bottom-five offense. With Aaron Rodgers returning, a likely improved Jets offensive line and an unparalleled skill set in his prime, Hall is even worth considering with the first overall pick. Dalton Del Don

I heavily debated Justin Jefferson here, but went with Lamb, who averaged 13.0 scoring yards and 115.3 receiving yards while scoring 13 touchdowns in the final 12 games of last season (including the playoffs and tracking of the team's farewell game). Lamb should remain the focal point of the Dallas offense in 2024. From the Don

I fully expect Kirk Cousins ​​to be back with the Vikings, but in the (admittedly unlikely) event that he isn't, my eye is drawn from Justin Jefferson to Ja'Marr Chase here, like that one meme. I'm all set for a Bengals rebound in 2024. A healthy Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection lays claim to being the best in the league and could become even stronger if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both leave town. Chase is my pick to be the No. 1 fantasy receiver of 2024 while Burrow goes on a revenge tour. Mo Castillo

This is less about Kyren Williams as an individual talent; I might go so far as to say that Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are all better backs from a purely physical, natural talent perspective. No, this is more about getting the starting RB in a Sean McVay offense. Williams was THE winner of the competition last season. I don't think about this too much. Castillo

Round 1, pick 7: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

JJ here is a steal. Last year he missed seven games and still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. The QB situation is a question mark (bring back Kirk Cousins!), but this is still one of the best WRs in the NFL who will command 10+ targets per game. Will 2024 be the year he reaches 2,000 meters? Jorge Martin

Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

I dream of Zac Robinson bringing the McVay offense to Atlanta and putting Bijan in the lead role. Bijan totaled 1,463 yards and eight touchdowns last year while being underutilized. With a little more volume, we could be looking at over 1,800 scrimmage yards and 12-15 TDs. Martin

It looks like the Lions are turning it back for 2024, which is great news for the Sun God. He is one of the most consistent goal scorers and reception gatherers in the game, a reliable player who will calm you down on Sundays. Scott Pianowski

Taylor was quietly banging at the end of his 2023 season, scoring seven times in his last six starts and having plenty of volume. Year 2 of the Shane Steichen offense in Indianapolis should be great, and while much of the focus will be on second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, don't forget to proactively target Taylor. Pianowski

Round 1, Pick 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

He's as good an individual talent as any receiver we usually take in Round 1. Plays in a perfect attacking ecosystem for hyper production. Matt Harmon

Round 1, pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Does not have an impeccable profile, but offers excellent benefits in an ideal situation for his skills. Leaning on positional scarcity in an increasingly volatile running back landscape. Harmon