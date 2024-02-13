Zaar earns third WCC Womens Tennis Singles Player of the Week honors





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. For the third time this season, Lisa Zaar Credit Union won 1 West Coast Conference Women's Tennis Singles Player of the Week. The Waves claimed weekly honors this week as the doubles tandem of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen earned CU1 WCC Doubles Team of the Week honors for the second time this season. CREDIT UNION 1 WCC SINGLES PLAYER OF THE WEEK LISA ZAAR, GR. PEPPERDINE Zaar earned three first-court singles victories at the ITA Fall National Championships. All three played in straight sets, and only one, her 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 21 Hannah Viller Moeller of California, required a comeback. She handled No. 101 Annabelle Xu of Virginia, 6-1, 6-3, and No. 52 Snow Han of USC, 6-3, 6-1. She has yet to lose a singles match in dual-match play. Pepperdine now owns four of the first five CU1 WCC Singles Player of the Week awards this season. Also nominated:Romane Longueville, LMU; Sally Pethybridge, Portland; Olivia Rook, St. Mary's; Varya Zlotnik, Santa Clara CREDIT UNION 1 WCC DOUBLES TEAM OF THE WEEK SAVANNAH BROADUS, JR. AND JANICE TJEN, SR. PEPPERDINE Broadus and Tjen went 2-0 at the ITA Indoor National Championships with both wins over ranked teams. They defeated No. 44 Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard of Virginia 6-1, then defeated No. 16 Mao Mushika and Hannah Viller Moeller of California 6-2 on Saturday. This is their second weekly doubles match of the season after winning it in the opening week. Also nominated:Stefanie Silva and Sofia Daryaie, St. Mary's; Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge, Portland 2024 Credit Union 1 WCC Womens Tennis Singles Players of the Week

January 16: Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

January 23:Klara Kosan, Pacific Ocean

January 30:Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

February 6:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine

February 13:Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine 2024 Credit Union 1 WCC Women's Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week

January 16: Broadus/Tjen, Pepperdine

January 23:Sam/McLeod, Pacific

January 30: Evans/Nordikyan, San Diego

February 6:Evans/Nordikyan, San Diego

February 13:Broadus/Tjen, Pepperdine

