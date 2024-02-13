Table tennis federation chooses preliminary selection of 18 players for Africa Games





Wednesday, February 14, 2024 1:06 AM | By means of School teacher Doreen Juma in a recent table tennis action. PHOTO/Sportpicha The provisional Team Kenya Table Tennis squad of 18 athletes has been confirmed in good time for the 2024 All African Games (AAG) in Ghana next month. The team was selected after successful National Trials with young and experienced male and female players, as well as junior boys and girls. A team of 9 women and 9 men were confirmed following the conclusion of the senior trials at Kenyatta University and the junior trials at the Oshwal Sports Complex in Nairobi. According to Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) Secretary General Fahd Daim, the preliminary team will continue training in due course. As per the Ministry of Sports requirement, each team must travel with at least one junior player in both male and female categories. Our recent senior trials ranked a pool of top 16 players in both men's and women's categories. We settled for the top 8 to form the team. The final day of the trials also confirmed the top 8 who will be part of the preliminary team that will be submitted to the Ministry of Sports to advise on the grades, Fahd explained. Abdul Anab (11) from Nairobi and Sifa Nafula (9) from Kitale were the two juniors who will join their senior colleagues in the men's and women's categories. University of Nairobi's Lisa Wele and JKUAT's Brian Mutua topped the national team senior trials at KU

Notable absent from the women's team was Mary Kinuthia, who failed to make the final top 8 round robin St Josephs Form Three rising star Emmanuel Wanjala made his debut in the trials and finished fourth in the national rankings. Wanjala defeated Mutua in the opening set of the top eight round robin matches, but Kenya's Danish-trained number one recovered in time to come through with a 3-1 scoreline. Wanjala was the dark horse of the tournament, also beating eventual runner-up Kenya Peter Theuri in Saturday's Top 16 Round Robin pairings. I knew nothing about table tennis by the time I took my KCPE exams but started playing the game when I joined Form One in St. Joseph, said Wanjala who taught at Brookland Preparatory School in the sprawling Kayole slum in Nairobi. Doreen Juma, now a teacher at her former school (St Monica Girls School Kitale), made a stunning comeback after a long break to finish in second place in the women's qualifiers.

