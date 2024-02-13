Sports
My batting is always based on conditions: Cheteshwar Pujara | Cricket
From the national reckoning after 103 Tests, the general opinion is that there may not be a comeback in store for Cheteshwar Pujara. But Indian Test cricket's most trusted bat of the past decade refuses to give up. He continues to go through the motions in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. With even more shots, he has already scored 673 runs this season, at an average of 74.77. The passion to score drives him, he says in this interview. Fragments
How did you approach this Ranji season after being dropped from the Indian team?
By playing a competitive club match in Mumbai just before the Ranji season. I just love this game. I'm passionate about it. I got a hundred in that match against Dhawal Kulkarni, Sandeep Sharma, Shams Mulani and Shivam Dube. My club team was weaker against the opposition. So I wanted to make sure I put my best foot forward and that we won the match.
I say this because that is exactly why I play for Saurashtra. I want us to qualify for the Ranji Knockouts. It's about having the same passion, whether it's Saurashtra, Sussex or my club. It is clear that there is another pride at play for the country. But you keep up the hard work. Try to follow the same routine.
Will it get harder now that we've seen the pinnacle of international success?
For a cricketer, new peaks keep coming. It's about working on your game and refining it. Over the past year and a half I have been working on my sweep shots, my reverse sweep and loft shots. There are times in Ranji Trophy when you come across tough pitches, where teams are bowled out for 150-200 and the matches end within two and a half days. That's when it doesn't matter if you've played 100 Tests or done 10,000 Test runs, you'll definitely get out. That's when you need some unorthodox shots. And it is paying off. I have seen results for me this season on difficult pitches.
Do you agree that this is the way to play now, and that the pace of long format cricket is also changing?
It's only for rank shifters. I've seen a little bit of recent Test cricket. On a normal Indian track you don't need nice shots. There are certain pitches where even if you are the best hitter in the world, you have to get out at some point. That's when you need them.
Do you believe there is more cricket in you?
Certainly. The way I've been hitting and keeping up with my fitness, I'm very confident. Scoring runs in the Ranji Trophy is not a piece of cake, even though people may want to say so. There is no DRS and decisions don't always go your way. To keep scoring you have to work hard and be at the top of the game. I hope I can continue to contribute at whatever level I get the opportunity.
Does your perspective change when the age factor comes into play when you talk about the future?
I really feel like age is just a number (he just turned 36). You have the example of James Anderson, who bowls fast at the age of 41 and is still England's best bowler. Novak Djokovic recently said that 35 is the new 25. The dynamics of the game change and players become fitter. I don't think age is a barrier anymore. Especially for players who only play one format, which I think has helped me a lot. If I only play Tests, I can maintain my body better. You just have to keep working on your fitness. This also applies if you are 25 years old.
And you're proud of your innings-building play, which has stood you in good stead…
I think it's a perception. My batting is always based on circumstances. Places in India that are good, I don't take time to get there
1950s For example, it is only in England where circumstances require that the new ball must be respected. That is the traditional way of playing Test cricket.
Now England plays more attacking cricket, but that is on certain pitches. Furthermore, the Dukes ball now does not have the same motion. Cricket in England used to be very different. It's easy to say that the game is moving and people are playing a lot more shots. But the fields now allow that. You can't do that in South Africa. I have to understand my strength and that's how it will help the team. It will help whoever comes in to get after me. If I score well, it would help the team. And in cricket I believe it is more important to win the game than to think about how you play. If you play positively and bring success to the team, that's fine. If that is not the case, there is no point in proudly saying that we are playing positively. There are many ways to play the game.
