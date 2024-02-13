Report: ESPN Agrees to Six-Year Extension for College Football Playoff Broadcast Through 2032





The College Football Playoff remains on ESPN. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) The expanded College Football Playoff remains with ESPN. According to The Athletic, ESPN has agreed with CFP to extend its network agreement to televise the playoff for another six seasons. ESPN's original contract ran through the 2025-2026 season. The expansion is reportedly worth $7.8 billion. The 2024-2025 play-off will be the first with twelve teams. The first ten iterations of the playoffs consisted of four teams and three postseason games per year. ESPN will pay more money for the 12-team playoffs because the expanded format will feature 11 games. The first four games of the playoff will be held at the home stadiums of seeds 5-8 before the final seven games of the playoff will be held at neutral-site bowl sites. The expansion with ESPN is not really a surprise. The network was seen as the only serious player for the TV rights and had the rights to televise the playoffs since the format succeeded the BCS. However, ESPN will have the ability to sublicense games to other networks. That would potentially open up the opportunity for another network to purchase ESPN's ability to televise the game. With the last seven games of the play-offs still taking place at a neutral venue, the New Years Six bowl format will be adjusted. The six bowl games The Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls will rotate as quarterfinals and semifinals, while the national title game will remain its own standalone event at a rotating location. The 2025 national title match will take place on January 20 in Atlanta. The match will be played approximately 10 days later than previously in the four-team format, with the additional two rounds coming at the end of the regular season. The first round of play-off matches is scheduled for the weekend of December 21.

