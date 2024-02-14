Children with autism receive free tennis lessons from FAU players





Organizers of the Delray Beach Open allowed young tennis fans to learn the tools of the trade from rising stars at Florida Atlantic University. The FAU women's tennis team partnered with the ACEing Autism program to provide free lessons to children with autism. Senior captain Amber McGinnis was among the first to take the opportunity to teach tennis lessons to ACEing Autism athletes on Sunday morning. “I really enjoy getting out into our community and helping a bunch of kids,” McGinnis said. Amber McGinnis was among the FAU players who participated in the ACEing Autism event. ACEing Autism is a nonprofit organization that works with children with autism to develop social connections and fitness through affordable tennis lessons. The head coach and founder, Richard Spurling, played tennis at FAU from 1992 to 1996. Spurling has worked with his alma mater and his nonprofit for years. But this year, as part of the lead-up to the Delray Beach Open, ACEing Autism leaders used the event to allow children with autism to learn the game from tennis professionals and FAU players. McGinnis said she feels honored to be able to teach the children the game she grew up playing and admits the event helped her find a career path after graduation. “Before coming to FAU, I studied special education,” McGinnis said. “Personally, when I graduate, I would like to create an academy where I can help tennis kids with disabilities and bring those kids together and make them all feel special.” Coach Ricardo Gonzalez discusses the influence the children had on his tennis players participating in the event. Third-year head coach Ricardo Gonzalez said that while the kids are smiling while playing with pros and the women on his team, he hopes the kids understand how important they are to his team. “They're a special group of kids for us, and I think we learn from them, and they learn from us, and if we can help out in the community for these kids, that's great,” Gonzalez said. WPTV reached out to ACEing Autism for this story, but we did not hear back in time for this story. However, Gonzalez said they sent him and his team a friendly message after Sunday. “He told me the girls were doing great, and they're just so much fun,” Gonzalez said. “The kids really listened to them.” Scripps content only 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wflx.com/2024/02/13/children-with-autism-receive-free-tennis-lessons-fau-players/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos