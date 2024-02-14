Two local hockey families travel to the NHL

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) – In northern Minnesota, there are two seasons: the outdoor season and the hockey season.

For most kids growing up in Northland, putting on a pair of skates and hitting the ice starts before first grade. All those kids have the same dream: to make it to the NHL (National Hockey League).

The area seems to produce many talented, high-level hockey players who have reached the professional level, even though the odds are astronomically low.

According to last year's draft, there are more than 550,000 registered hockey players in the United States

Only 50 of those players were drafted, with a chance of making it around 0.009%.

Even with those odds, there are some household names from Northland making their mark at the professional level.

Scott and Karen Pionk experienced the dream firsthand with their two sons Neal and Aaron.

Scott and Karen Pionk (Northern News Now)

The 1980 gold medal was a really big deal, there were guys from northeastern Minnesota doing something there on an international stage, and we saw that and it was very, very motivating, Scott Pionk said. When you have a son, it's like going to play hockey. We've seen this before so it's really cool and I think that was a really big part of it.

The name Pionk became famous because the two boys both wore a UMD Bulldog jersey during their hockey careers.

Both had humble beginnings on the outdoor track, where their parents sat in the front row.

We have a two story house, so the second floor had all the bedrooms. Often Scott and I would look down there and watch, Karen Pionk said. It was like their dream field in the winter to have a hockey rink there.

The oldest Pionk brother, Neal, attended Hermantown High School before transferring to UMD, knowing there were players in the past who found success on the same path.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim) (Bailey Hillesheim | AP)

When Drew LeBlanc won the Hobey Baker, from Hermantown, a northern man, Matt Niskanen, who was a little older than Neal, you see those guys make it, and they come from our neck of the woods, the dream is real, Scott said Pionk .

After two seasons of success at UMD, Neal got his chance in the NHL when he signed with the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent.

For Neal's family, it took some getting used to seeing him in the big leagues.

When I hear Neal stopping Connor McDavid or blocking an Ovechkins shot, and what do I think? said Karen Pionk. There are boys standing on the back of our bedroom door that Neal is playing against now, so that was a bit of a reality check, but I can still see the five-year-old on the ice.

Neal's younger brother Aaron is currently a freshman defenseman for the Bulldogs.

Aaron Pionk (Northern News Now)

Aaron had the honor of being drafted to the Minnesota Wild in the 2023 draft, following in his brother's footsteps.

With two boys in the NHL, their mother couldn't have been more proud.

I think he saw his brothers do it, and his brother Nate also, when he finished junior hockey, went to Scholastica and played, Karen Pionk said. As he continued to grow, as a player and as a person after high school, it became more and more real to him as an opportunity.

Even if the dream comes true, it never really sinks in.

I think more often than not I almost pinch myself, Karen Pionk explained. You kind of get used to seeing your child out there, but I can still see the five-year-old face behind the mask.

The Pionks are far from the only Northland family producing talent at the NHL level.

Dylan Samberg, another household name at Northlanders, also played for the Hermantown Hawks and won two state championships.

Dylan Samberg of the Winnipeg Jets plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum | AP)

His father, Mike Samberg, took the same route as others to follow his dreams and was enthusiastic about it.

He's trying to figure out his school, and we're going. Why do you want to go to UMD? asked Mike Samberg.

As Mike reminisced about the moment he said that, Dylan responded: Because Scott Sandelin is the only man who ever believed in me. Then and there the decision was made.

As an only child growing up, his family found different ways to prepare him for the physical game of hockey.

Mike was the coach in some sports that Dylan participated in, so I just wanted to help, to contribute, so I thought, okay, I can just see him in the hallway, see him with my laundry basket, and give him a little look at the wall so he gets used to getting hit when he least expects it, and I remember one day he finally got his revenge and I was like, okay, that kind of pain, I'm done. Lesson learned, Patty Samberg explained.

As parents, no matter the level of play, the nerves of watching your son on the ice never really go away.

Are you really ready for this level? I don't think anyone really knows if that's the case or not, Mike Samberg said. It's an experience I don't know if I can describe, but it's exciting.

Dylan also ended up with the Winnipeg Jets as a teammate of Neal Pionk, joining a group of boys who all had a similar Northland upbringing.

You've got Toninato there now, Iafallo there, Karson Kuhlman was there for a while, Mike Samberg said. You've got five, six Jets playing in this area.

Many may wonder why this part of the country has so much talent at the NHL level. It turns out to be the perfect place to be.

Any way you slice it, that outdoor ice cream is free. You can be creative, there is no one to coach, Mike Samberg explained. You just go out there and be creative, and do things you could never do in an hour-long workout. It is by far one of the biggest advantages we have here.

That's a thing in northern Minnesota, there's a lot of people here who have rinks in their yards if they have the space, so that's something I wanted to do, Scott Pionk said.

Every child who laces up their skates for the love of the game has the same dream and while it may be difficult to achieve, these parents and players believe everyone's dreams are worth pursuing.

I asked Dylan when we were in the car, I said, 'What did you think about that comment about you never making it to the NHL? because I thought: how is he going to take that? said Patty Samberg.

Dylan's response to his parents: “Isn't someone supposed to make it?”

