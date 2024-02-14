Sports
Son Heung-min 'dislocated his finger during an angry argument with South Korean teammates who wanted to leave dinner early to play TABLE TENNIS on the eve of their shock Asian Cup semi-final defeat'
- Son Heung-min reportedly dislocated his finger after an argument while serving in South Korea
- The Spurs star got into a row after becoming angry at players leaving dinner early
- Declan Rice showed his class after scoring against West Ham, the fans who booed him are MORONS – Listen to the It's All Kicking Off podcast
Son Heung-min reportedly dislocated a finger after an altercation with a teammate the night before South Korea's surprise exit to the Asian Cup.
An argument broke out between Son and teammates while they were having dinner on the eve of their semi-final against Jordan, which they lost 2–0 on February 6.
Young team members were reportedly rushing their meal so they could run away and play table tennis.
However, Son was annoyed that they had blown away early instead of bonding over food, and he argued with PSG's Lee-Kang-in, according to the sun.
A war of words culminated in an argument, leaving Tottenhan CEO Son with a dislocated finger.
Son Heung-min is said to have dislocated his finger after a collision with a South Korean teammate
The Tottenham captain was spotted with a brace on his fingers during his Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan
He came off the bench for Spurs on Saturday still wearing a bandage on his finger
A source told the Sun: 'The row came out of nowhere. A few of the younger players ate very quickly and left the rest of the team to play ping pong.
“Son asked them to come back and sit down when disrespectful things were said to him.
'Within seconds the players poured into the dining room and the players were pulled apart.
“Son seriously injured his finger trying to calm everyone down.”
Son played in the 2-0 defeat to Jordan the next day, with a bandage on the middle finger on his right hand.
Son was reportedly involved in an argument with his teammates during a break in camp
The injury did not stop the player from participating in the 2-0 defeat against the eventual runners-up of the tournament
South Korea's elimination against them was a huge shock, especially considering Jordan had never advanced past the semi-finals before.
Son was back on duty for Spurs on Saturday, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Brighton with the bandage still on his finger.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13080041/Son-Heung-min-broke-finger-South-Korea-Asian-Cup.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Son Heung-min 'dislocated his finger during an angry argument with South Korean teammates who wanted to leave dinner early to play TABLE TENNIS on the eve of their shock Asian Cup semi-final defeat'
- I saluted the dress: Veterans and first responders receive free wedding dresses in Camden County
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- King Charles returns to London after cancer treatment | BBC News
- Gaza truce talks resume despite concerns over Rafah
- US Senate approves aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
- Two local hockey families travel to the NHL
- Drop, Cover, and Hold on in Case of an Earthquake – My Mo Info
- This Actor Played Three Massive Live-Action Anime Characters in One Year
- Did Donald Trump help clear the rubble of 9/11?
- The fashion and management missteps that left Express clinging to its solvency
- Amnesty International calls for the approval of the historic treaty that encourages cooperation in the prosecution of international crimes – JURIST