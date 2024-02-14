Son Heung-min 'dislocated his finger during an angry argument with South Korean teammates who wanted to leave dinner early to play TABLE TENNIS on the eve of their shock Asian Cup semi-final defeat'

The Spurs star got into a row after becoming angry at players leaving dinner early

Son Heung-min reportedly dislocated a finger after an altercation with a teammate the night before South Korea's surprise exit to the Asian Cup.

An argument broke out between Son and teammates while they were having dinner on the eve of their semi-final against Jordan, which they lost 2–0 on February 6.

Young team members were reportedly rushing their meal so they could run away and play table tennis.

However, Son was annoyed that they had blown away early instead of bonding over food, and he argued with PSG's Lee-Kang-in, according to the sun.

A war of words culminated in an argument, leaving Tottenhan CEO Son with a dislocated finger.

Son Heung-min is said to have dislocated his finger after a collision with a South Korean teammate

The Tottenham captain was spotted with a brace on his fingers during his Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan

He came off the bench for Spurs on Saturday still wearing a bandage on his finger

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

A source told the Sun: 'The row came out of nowhere. A few of the younger players ate very quickly and left the rest of the team to play ping pong.

“Son asked them to come back and sit down when disrespectful things were said to him.

'Within seconds the players poured into the dining room and the players were pulled apart.

“Son seriously injured his finger trying to calm everyone down.”

Son played in the 2-0 defeat to Jordan the next day, with a bandage on the middle finger on his right hand.

Son was reportedly involved in an argument with his teammates during a break in camp

The injury did not stop the player from participating in the 2-0 defeat against the eventual runners-up of the tournament

South Korea's elimination against them was a huge shock, especially considering Jordan had never advanced past the semi-finals before.

Son was back on duty for Spurs on Saturday, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Brighton with the bandage still on his finger.