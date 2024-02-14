No. 11 Virginia women's tennis wins 2-1 against top 10 teams at ITA National Team Indoor Championship – The Cavalier Daily

No. No. 11 Virginia women's tennis (8-2, 0-0 ACC) competed in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship this weekend, posting an impressive 5-2 victory against No. 6 Pepperdine (2-2, 0-0 WCC) before taking on Saturday were defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 5 Michigan (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten). However, after falling to Michigan, they defeated No. 1 North Carolina in the consolation game to end the weekend on a high note.

Game 1 – Friday vs. No. 6 Pepperdine

Virginia opened the tournament with an upset against Pepperdine. The Cavaliers fell to the Waves on the first doubles court as juniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard were defeated 6-1 by the No. 4 nationally ranked duo of junior Savannah Broadus and senior Janice Tjen. However, Virginia quickly recovered as senior Hibah Shaikh and graduate student Natasha Subhash handily defeated graduate student Anna Campana and senior Nikki Reasonable 6-1 to tie the score.

All tied at 1-1, the doubles point came down to field three. The Waves faced match point early and held on through the ninth and tenth games, eventually tying the match at five games. Sophomore Annabelle Xu and senior Sara Ziodato held on, however, to defeat Pepperdine 7-5 and secure the doubles point for Virginia.

The Cavaliers carried their momentum into the first singles match when No. 93 Collard beat Wave freshman Jasmine Conway 6-2 and then 6-4 to secure a 2-0 Virginia lead. This lead was snapped when No. 15 Pepperdine graduate student Lisa Zaar and Tjen won in straight sets against Xu and Subhash, respectively, to even the score at 2-2. No. 72 However, Ziodato and Chervinsky took their matches to tiebreakers, with both emerging victorious to give Virginia their third and fourth points.

No. 41 Shaikh closed her match with a three-set comeback win against No. 6 Broadus, earning the highest win of her career and Broadu's first dual match loss since the 2022 season. With a final score of 3–6, 6-2 and 6-1, the win clinched the upset for the Cavaliers, who advanced to play No. 5 Michigan in the quarterfinals, while Pepperdine advanced to the consolation round.

Match 2 – Saturday vs. No. 5 Michigan

Next up for Virginia was a matchup against No. 5 Michigan in the quarterfinals. The Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season against the Wolverines on February 3 and were looking to bounce back and earn a revenge victory. However, this task proved insurmountable as Virginia fell to Michigan in another 4-1 loss.

Michigan struck quickly and took the doubles point with two wins on courts one and three. At 3-2, Wolverine seniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller didn't drop another game to earn a 6-2 victory over Collard and Chervinsky. Freshmen Piper Charney and Reese Miller closed out the doubles point, jumping out to a 5-1 lead early and converting match point on their fifth chance for a 6-3 victory.

The singles matches were initially much more competitive than the doubles, with three heading to a first set tiebreak. Of those tiebreakers, Michigan won on courts five and six, while Virginia won on court two. Wolverine senior No. 124 Gala Mesochoritou was the first to claim a singles victory, handily defeating Subhash 6-4, 6-1. No. 57 sophomore Lily Jones extended Michigan's lead after claiming the first-round tiebreaker against Chervinsky.

The Cavaliers showed signs of life as Shaikh defeated No. 9 Miller 6-3 and then 6-4 to earn a point. The win was Shaikh's second against a top-10 opponent in the tournament. However, this success was short-lived as Brown recovered from a 1-6 first set defeat against Ziodato to achieve a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory. This win was the nail in the coffin for Virginia in a disappointing repeat of last week's loss. Michigan advanced to the semifinals, while Virginia advanced to the consolation round on Sunday against No. 1 North Carolina (7-2, 0-0 ACC), another tough opponent.

Match 3 – Sunday vs. No. 1 North Carolina

After losing to Michigan for the second time in a row, Virginia hoped to regain some momentum against a tough opponent in the consolation round, and they did so by defeating North Carolina 4-0. The win was the Cavaliers' first in the regular season against the Tar Heels since 2013.

Collard and Chervinsky defeated No. 11 senior Fiona Crawley and junior Carson Tanguilig to open the doubles match. Subhash and Shaikh then took the doubles point, defeating No. 7 graduate student Abbey Forbes and senior Reilly Tran 6-3. This marked the first time all season that North Carolina had lost the doubles point, and Subhash became the seventh player in Virginia program history with 100 doubles wins.

The Tar Heels fared no better against the Cavaliers in singles play. Collard struck first, defeating No. 45 freshman Thea Rabman in straight sets. Ziodato followed suit, beating No. 62 Forbes 6-3, 6-4. Chervinsky picked up the victory for Virginia as she defeated Tran 6-4, 6-2. The Cavaliers dominated the Tar Heels throughout the game, coming away with a huge win after a disappointing tournament performance against Michigan.

We learned a lot from that loss and have done much better from today's game with the energy, strength and discipline that I know we can bring. I am very proud of our team and look forward to continuing to work and build, said coach Sara OLeary.

Despite the loss to Michigan, Virginia's wins against Pepperdine and North Carolina served as reassurance that they are among the top of the tennis rankings. The Cavaliers are in for an exciting season if they can build on this weekend and hope to improve on last season's NCAA Tournament performance that saw them reach the Round of 16.

The Cavaliers open ACC play on the road on February 23 at 4:00 PM when they travel to Notre Dame to take on the Fighting Irish.