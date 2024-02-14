Bromley wants to prove that 'anything is possible' ahead of the Paris Olympics

Watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships live via from February 16-25, along with full replays and highlights on our social channels.

Bromley is currently finalizing preparations for the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships later this week in Busan, where she will represent Australia alongside Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper and Tracy Feng.

Australia has been drawn into Group 6 along with Hong Kong, Portugal, Austria and Kazakhstan and needs a top three finish to progress to the next round of competition.

Although four women will represent the country in South Korea, only three can be selected for the Paris Olympics, with Bromley particularly looking to impress at her final tournament since becoming a mother 14 months ago.

The prospect of an Olympic call-up was considered a distant dream after the birth of her son Lachie, but it is one the 36-year-old now hopes to use as proof that “anything is possible”.

“I think if you asked me during my pregnancy if I would continue to play at a high level, I would be 90 percent 'no,'” Bromley said. SBS Sports . “You automatically think, 'oh, it's going to be too much for someone to take on; being a mother and also trying to exercise'.

“During my pregnancy I still trained two days a week; just to stay in touch with the community, my feel on the ball, and stuff like that, and it just snowballed from there.

“I thought I'd just use it as a bit of conditioning to get back into shape, and the next minute I started competing again and actually wasn't playing that bad. From then on I thought I might as well go for it and try to get another Olympics under my belt.

“It was definitely a learning process, but fun at the same time,” she continued. “I think I would like to show people that your life before having a baby doesn't have to change too much.

“I want to show people that anything is possible.”

Balancing life as a parent with that of an athlete has been a “fun process” for Bromley, who also threw full-time work into the mix after recently returning from maternity leave.

Nevertheless, such commitments have not hampered her skills on the field, with tournaments such as the World Team Championships providing the perfect opportunity to test herself on the international stage.

“The most important thing for Australian athletes is that they have access to international match play,” she said. 'Especially in the run-up to the Olympic Games, where you have all the nerves and everything.

“We don't often get many opportunities to play internationally, so for me I think as a team it would be great if we can get through the group stage.”

Bromley has extensive national team experience, having competed in both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2020 Olympic Games with current teammates Lay and Tapper, two bronze medalists from the former 2014 edition in Glasgow.

Qualifying for the 2018 Commonwealth Games was particularly pleasing for Bromley, who, despite dominating as a junior, failed to make the respective Australian squads for Melbourne (2006), Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014).

It is an experience that the right-hander from Gulgong admits tested her mentally, but made her eventual breakthrough – born of patience and perseverance – all the sweeter.

“I'd be lying if I said I never had doubts after a million years of trying to reach the top of the sport,” she said. “But I knew that if I stuck to my training plan and worked hard, I would see improvements in my game.

'Yes, in the back of your mind you get more and more thoughts that say: 'Will all the hard work ever pay off?' But it's about staying strong in your belief in yourself, and not worrying about what someone else might say – or question – your abilities.

“That's what I did; I just pushed the negative thoughts aside and kept pushing and pushing that consistency and hard work into my training every day.

Having built a career on self-confidence to date, Bromley's remarkable return to Team Australia should come as no surprise if she joins Paris.

And if this is indeed the last item left on her list of achievements, it's something she won't achieve alone.

“If I can qualify for Paris that would be absolutely amazing,” she added. “I think based on where I thought I would be at this stage of my life, I probably wouldn't be competing, and then suddenly I'd be knocking on the door to Paris – and with a baby.

“The dream for Tokyo came true, and it would be a icing on the cake if I could get another Olympic Games under my belt.

“But I think it will be another big benefit for me to be able to bring my family this time… and really immerse them in the whole experience because they also helped me get to where I am today. “