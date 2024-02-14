Eleven Longhorns invited to NFL Combine

Austin, Texas The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday, and a program featuring the top 11 Texas football players has been selected to participate. The Longhorns' list of invitees includes RB Jonathon Brooks LB Jaylan Ford OL Christian Jones W Adonai Mitchell DL Byron Murphy II RB/KR Keilan Robinson THE I'm Tavion Sanders DL T'Vondre Sweat D.B Ryan Watts W Jordan Whittington and W.R Xavier Waard . The combine will take place from February 26 to March in Indianapolis. 4.

Executives, coaches, player personnel and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate more than 300 eligible individuals for the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27, Detroit, Michigan).

Provisional combination schedule

Feb 25 – Mar 1: DL, LB

February 10, 26- March 2: DB, TE

February 27 – March 3: RB, QB, WR

February 28 – March 4: OL, PK/ST

Brooks, a three-year running back who played in 22 games with eight starts, was a 2023 Doak Walker Award semifinalist and finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The Hallettsville, Texas native ranks 34th on Texas' all-time career rushing list with 1,479 yards on 238 carries (6.2 ypc). Last season he rushed for 1,139 yards, the 14th most in program history, with 187 carries (6.1 ypc) and 10 touchdowns. He was named All-Big 12 second team by conference coaches and the Associated Press.

Ford, an All-American from Frisco, Texas, was a four-year linebacker who played in 49 games with 29 starts. He was a Butkus Award semifinalist and completed his career with 287 tackles (141 solo), 27.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six interceptions. His six interceptions are the fourth-most for a linebacker in program history. He recorded more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons, the first Longhorn to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons since Keenan Robinson in 2010-11.

Jones, a six-year offensive lineman from Cypress, Texas, appeared in 61 games with 48 starts. Jones was a 2023 Joe Moore Award semifinalist and recently participated in Senior Bowl activities in Mobile, Ala. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023 by the league's coaches and earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2021. .

Mitchell, a wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas, played in 14 games with 13 starts in his lone season on the Forty Acres. The 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, he set career highs with 55 receptions, 845 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. His 11 touchdowns led the Big 12 and ranked fifth most in a season in program history, while the 55 receptions are 24th in UT history. He was selected to the All-Big 12 second team by the conference's coaches and the Associated Press.

An All-American and three-year defensive lineman who played in 39 games with 16 starts, Murphy was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He totaled 70 tackles (32 solo) with 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his time on the Forty Acres. Last season, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches and the Associated Press. Murphy is the only lineman in program history to score two offensive touchdowns, collecting both a receiving and rushing touchdown in 2023.

Robinson, a three-year running back from Washington, D.C., appeared in 37 games with five starts. He racked up 542 yards on 82 carries (6.6 ypc) with six touchdowns out of the backfield. Robinson was Texas' leading kick returner the past two seasons. He averaged 24.2 yards per return during his career, the eighth-best mark in program history, while his 897 career return yards are ninth all-time for a Longhorn.

Sanders, a three-year tight end from Denton, Texas, played in 39 games with 27 starts. A two-time John Mackey Award semifinalist, Sanders recorded 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns during his three seasons in Austin. His 99 receptions are the most ever for a Texas tight end, while his 1,295 receiving yards rank second in program history. He also holds Texas single-season records for receptions (54 in 2022) and receiving yards (682 in 2023).

Sweat, a five-year defensive lineman from Hunstville, Texas, was the 2023 Outland Trophy winner and a unanimous All-American selection. In 62 career games with 18 starts, Sweat racked up 128 tackles (47 solo) with 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one block. The 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, he was also Walter Camp Player of the Year and a Bednarik Award semifinalist.

Watts, a two-year defensive back, played in 24 games with 23 starts. The Little Elm, Texas native had 89 total tackles (63 solo) with five tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups and one interception with the Longhorns. He recently competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Whittington, a five-year receiver from Cuero, Texas, played in 41 games with 25 starts. He ranks 12th in program history with 141 receptions and 14th with 1,757 receiving yards. He was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league's coaches (2022-2023) after switching from running back after the 2019 season.

Worthy, an All-American wide receiver and punt returner from Fresno, California, appeared in and started 39 games for Texas. He ranks third in program history with 26 touchdown receptions, fourth all-time in career receiving yards (2,755), sixth in receptions (197) and eighth in punt return yards (564). He was a three-team All-Big 12 selection and received in 39 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in UT history. As a return specialist, Worthy had the second-best punt return average for a career (14.5) and season (16.9 in 2023) in program history.