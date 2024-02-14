Sports
Everything you need to know: Australia vs South Africa WACA test
History will be made at the WACA Ground as Australia and South Africa meet for the first time in a women's Test.
Match facts
WHO: Australia vs South Africa
What: A one-off test match
When: February 15-February 18, 2024
Where: WACA Ground, Perth
Civil servants: Claire Polosak, Eloise Sheridan (standing), Mike Graham-Smith (third), Lisa McCabe (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)
How to watch or listen in Australia: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports and ABC Radio
Live Scores: Match Center
Highlights, news and post-match reactions: cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, the Scoop Podcast
Session times: First session: 11am-1pm (2pm-4pm AEDT) | Second session: 1:40 PM – 3:40 PM (4:40 PM – 6:40 PM) | Third session: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM (7:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
The teams
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sun Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chlo Tryon, Delmi Tucker
Sophie Molineux has been named in an Australian squad for the first time since 2021, with the spin-bowling all-rounder the only addition to the 14-player squad from the three-match ODI leg of the multi-format series. She has a chance to play her first international match since the third T20I against India in October 2021 if she is selected for the final XI.
The left-arm spinner is also the only change from the Test squad that played against India in Mumbai in December.
Lauren Cheatle, who made her Test debut in Wankhede, was ruled out of the Perth Test and the Women's Premier League in India after the desperately unlucky left arm had skin cancer removed from her neck late last month, while Heather Graham has been left out.
Australia has some tough decisions to make at the selection table; Darcie Brown appears to be the frontrunner to replace Cheatle in the XI, while the hosts have five spinners to choose from. Ashleigh Gardner would be one of the first players picked, and incumbent spinner Alana King has home advantage, meaning the biggest call could be between Molineux and fellow left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.
South Africa also have only one change in the white-ball squad, following the departure of speedy Ayabonga Khaka, who opted out of the red-ball leg.
There are six potential Test debutants in the SA squad: Eliz-Mari Marx, Ayanda Hlubi, Meike De Ridder, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas and Tazmin Brits.
It seems likely that Tazmin Britten would remain in her position at the top of the order alongside Wolvaardt, and fast bowler Klaas looks certain to make his debut after impressing during the white-ball legs. Rookie quicks Marx and Hlubi, who found themselves in the XI for South Africa's historic victory in the second one-dayer, also put their hands up for selection and at least one should play, while the other spot would likely be a choice between a pace bowler or left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who was dropped after the first ODI.
The multi-format scenario
Australia has an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series. A Test win is worth four points, so South Africa cannot win the series outright, but can take it to eight points apiece with a win at the WACA Ground. A draw would see the points split, meaning Australia would win 10-6, and a win for the Aussies would see them take the trophy 12-4.
The history
This will be the first ever women's Test between Australia and South Africa. The Proteas will be the fifth team Australia has played in Tests, and it is the first time since 1977 that they will play a new opponent in this format. South Africa joined England (first Test 1934), New Zealand (1948), West Indies (1976) and India (1977) as teams to play Australia in Tests.
Local knowledge
The last women's Test at the WACA was in 2014, when England defeated Australia by 61 runs.
Ellyse Perry was the only current Australian player to play in that match, although Megan Schutt was in the squad and it was a breakout match for the then 23-year-old all-rounder.
She took 3-41 as England were bowled out for 201 in their first innings, before top-scoring the hosts batting at number 7, scoring 71 as they were dismissed for 207.
Perry then picked up her first Test five-fa, taking 5-38 to help bowl out the tourists for 190, and with Australia falling short in their fourth innings chase, Perry again top-scored with 31 when they were bowled out for 123.
Beth Mooney and Alana King are yet to play in Test at the WACA, but they call it home in domestic white-ball cricket, playing for Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers.
Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is also very familiar with the pitch, having spent two seasons with the Scorchers, while South Africa will have fond memories of their last visit to the pitch in early 2020, when they upset England in a group match of the T20 World Cup. .
The prognosis
If you go to the WACA Ground, don't forget to bring your sunscreen and a hat! A scorching high of 42 degrees Celsius is forecast for day one on Thursday, before there will be some relief with just 30 degrees Celsius predicted for day two. A warm weekend follows with tops of 36 and 40 tipped for Saturday and Sunday.
Recent form
The women's Tests remain a rarity, but Australia is in the unusual position of having played two Tests in the last eight months. They recorded a memorable victory over England by 89 runs on the fifth day at Trent Bridge in June last year, before suffering an eight-wicket defeat to India in unfamiliar circumstances at Wankhede in December.
South Africa's last test was in June 2022 when they played a rain-affected draw against England in Taunton and before that they had not played there since 2014.
Kapp was the standout performer at Taunton, scoring 150 in South Africa's first innings when the next highest score was Anneke Bosch's 30, while she was unbeaten on 43 when the captains shook hands on day four.
CommBank Women's T20I Series vs South Africa
First T20: Australia won by eight wickets
Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets
Third T20: Australia wins by five wickets
CommBank Women's ODI Series vs South Africa
First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets
February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs
Feb. 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)
Australian selection: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only
South Africa squad (T20Is and ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Saturday Class, Sun Luce, Eliz-Marie Marx, Nonkululeko Kick, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker
CommBank Women's Test Match vs South Africa
February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11am
