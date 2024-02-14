Sports
College Football Playoff and ESPN agree to extend $7.8 billion TV deal
ESPN and the College Football Playoff have agreed to a massive new rights deal that will keep the postseason format on the network through the 2031 season, according to a report from The Athletic.
ESPN and the Playoff originally agreed to a 12-year deal in 2012 worth $5.64 billion, or about $470 million per year. That deal expires after the 2025 season. According to The Athletic, the annual payout will be $608 million for the final two years of the original deal.
How much is ESPN's College Football Playoff deal worth?
According to the report, the extension starting with the 2026 season is for six years and $7.8 billion, making ESPN the continued broadcast partner for the 12-team playoffs. The expanded format will begin during the 2024 season.
That makes the new deal worth significantly more money for half the length of the original deal, illustrating the remarkable success of the playoffs and the growing interest in the new format.
What this means for the play-off
While there are still items to check off the to-do checklist, the completion of a new deal with ESPN removes a major hurdle before we enter the 12-team era.
Before the new deal takes effect, however, the playoff still must lay the foundation for the 12-team arrangement created before the Pac-12's dissolution, which will take place after the end of this academic year.
The biggest unknown is how the playoff will approach the new Power Four and the number of at-large bids given to non-conference champions. While the playoffs had revealed a desire to use a six plus six plan with the six top-rated conference winners and six at-large bids, that should shift to a five plus seven model.
What the new deal means for other networks
Fox was reportedly the other major network in the market for the expanded playoff. Adding the postseason would have strengthened the network's relationship with the Big Ten, which will feature an even more diverse collection of games with the upcoming addition of Southern California, Washington, UCLA and Oregon to the league.
ESPN's ability to retain the playoffs shows the network's enormous influence in the world of college athletics. The network has owned the rights to the format since the playoff's debut a decade ago and will remain the biggest player in the market, to the point where ESPN has and will continue to play an outsized role even in determining its lineup of the major conferences.
When it comes to the next two seasons until the new deal takes effect, the network already owns the rights to the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game of the playoffs. Starting next season, ESPN will add first-round matches.
How the 12-team playoff will work
Once the five plus seven plan is made official, the selection committee will be charged with choosing the top five conference champions, along with seven at-large bids. With only four power leagues, this method still ensures at least one Group of Five winner makes the playoffs.
The first round will be held at the home venues of the highest rated teams. The top four ranked conference champions will receive a first-round bye to the quarterfinals, where they will be the home team. From then on, the play-off will look identical to the four-team format that started with the semi-finals.
Based on last December's final College Football Playoff rankings, here's what the playoff would have looked like last season if the 12-team field had been in effect. (The playoffs may decide to change the rankings slightly to avoid first-round rematches of the regular season, such as the one between Penn State and Ohio State.)
First round
No. 12 Liberty ranked No. 5 in the state of Florida
No. 9 Missouri at No. 8 Oregon
No. 11 Mississippi at No. 6 Georgia
No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Ohio State
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 9 Missouri or No. 8 Oregon
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 10 Penn State or No. 7 Ohio State
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 11 Mississippi or No. 6 Georgia
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Liberty or No. 5 Florida State
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/02/13/college-football-playoff-espn-agree-tv-deal-extension/72586578007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Killeen Mayor: Revitalized downtown, more entertainment needed for future | Local News
- College Football Playoff and ESPN agree to extend $7.8 billion TV deal
- Fashion Workers Act Could Mean Labor Protections for Models
- How AI is being sold to a skeptical public is becoming clearer
- This is the moment a huge fire engulfed a newly-built water park in Sweden. #Shorts #Sweden #Fire
- Verdict expected Friday in Trump's $370 million fraud civil trial
- intellectuals denounce the “interference” of the outgoing president before the elections
- Alberta Mountie Charged With Accessing Rwanda Police Records | National
- Why did Google Gemini “leak” chat data?
- US Senate approves aid to Ukraine, but House speaker refuses to vote
- Jon Stewart Returns to The Daily Show and It's Like He Never Left – GV Wire
- Everything you need to know: Australia vs South Africa WACA test