College Football Playoff and ESPN agree to extend $7.8 billion TV deal

ESPN and the College Football Playoff have agreed to a massive new rights deal that will keep the postseason format on the network through the 2031 season, according to a report from The Athletic.

ESPN and the Playoff originally agreed to a 12-year deal in 2012 worth $5.64 billion, or about $470 million per year. That deal expires after the 2025 season. According to The Athletic, the annual payout will be $608 million for the final two years of the original deal.

How much is ESPN's College Football Playoff deal worth?

According to the report, the extension starting with the 2026 season is for six years and $7.8 billion, making ESPN the continued broadcast partner for the 12-team playoffs. The expanded format will begin during the 2024 season.

That makes the new deal worth significantly more money for half the length of the original deal, illustrating the remarkable success of the playoffs and the growing interest in the new format.

What this means for the play-off

While there are still items to check off the to-do checklist, the completion of a new deal with ESPN removes a major hurdle before we enter the 12-team era.

Before the new deal takes effect, however, the playoff still must lay the foundation for the 12-team arrangement created before the Pac-12's dissolution, which will take place after the end of this academic year.

The biggest unknown is how the playoff will approach the new Power Four and the number of at-large bids given to non-conference champions. While the playoffs had revealed a desire to use a six plus six plan with the six top-rated conference winners and six at-large bids, that should shift to a five plus seven model.

What the new deal means for other networks

Fox was reportedly the other major network in the market for the expanded playoff. Adding the postseason would have strengthened the network's relationship with the Big Ten, which will feature an even more diverse collection of games with the upcoming addition of Southern California, Washington, UCLA and Oregon to the league.

ESPN's ability to retain the playoffs shows the network's enormous influence in the world of college athletics. The network has owned the rights to the format since the playoff's debut a decade ago and will remain the biggest player in the market, to the point where ESPN has and will continue to play an outsized role even in determining its lineup of the major conferences.

When it comes to the next two seasons until the new deal takes effect, the network already owns the rights to the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game of the playoffs. Starting next season, ESPN will add first-round matches.

How the 12-team playoff will work

Once the five plus seven plan is made official, the selection committee will be charged with choosing the top five conference champions, along with seven at-large bids. With only four power leagues, this method still ensures at least one Group of Five winner makes the playoffs.

The first round will be held at the home venues of the highest rated teams. The top four ranked conference champions will receive a first-round bye to the quarterfinals, where they will be the home team. From then on, the play-off will look identical to the four-team format that started with the semi-finals.

Based on last December's final College Football Playoff rankings, here's what the playoff would have looked like last season if the 12-team field had been in effect. (The playoffs may decide to change the rankings slightly to avoid first-round rematches of the regular season, such as the one between Penn State and Ohio State.)

First round

No. 12 Liberty ranked No. 5 in the state of Florida

No. 9 Missouri at No. 8 Oregon

No. 11 Mississippi at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Ohio State

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 9 Missouri or No. 8 Oregon

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 10 Penn State or No. 7 Ohio State

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 11 Mississippi or No. 6 Georgia

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Liberty or No. 5 Florida State