Lea Bathellier will join the Alabama Womens Tennis Program





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama head coach Jonathan Berhane announced the addition of Lea Bathellier to the women's tennis program. Bathellier comes to Capstone after a stellar career on the International Tennis Federation circuit, including the ITF Pro Circuit where the 18-year-old twice broke into the main draws. Lea Bathellier | Paris, France | International Tennis Federation Participant in the National Youth Tournament

Participated in the Tennis Europe tournaments in 2017 and 2018

In the 14-year-old category, Bathellier won one title, a singles final and a doubles final

ITF Junior Tournament participant since 2018, where she achieved her best ranking of 249

Three-time ITF Junior Tournament Singles title champions, including J4 Abidjan (2021), J4 Kuwait (2022) and J60 Luxembourg (2023)

Bathellier also received second place in singles at J4 Dijon (2021), J4 Kuwait (2022) and J3 Saint-Gregoire (2023)

Five-time title winner in the ITF Junior Doubles tournament and three times runner-up

One of four finalists in the 2021 French Under-16 Championship

Since 2022, Bathellier has been participating in the ITF Pro Circuit and is currently ranked 486th in the ITF

Bathellier has two points from the Women's Tennis Association: W15 Monastir (2023) and W15 Luxembourg (2024) Jonathan Berhane at Bathellier “We are very excited to add Lea to the squad. She brings a wealth of experience and has had success on the ITF Junior Circuit in singles. Lea is an extremely hard worker and a great student who will make an immediate impact will have for the Crimson Tide.” Bathellier on joining Alabama “I have decided to join the strong tennis program and believe that being part of the Alabama tennis team will help me achieve my personal goals. I am very proud and grateful to be part of the Crimson Tide family.” Get the latest information about the team by following AlabamaWTN on X, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can be found at UA_Athletics on X and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

