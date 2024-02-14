Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport wins Section VI girls hockey title, St. Mary's wins private school title game in 2OT





BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport girls hockey will get another chance to get the job done in the state tournament. The team earned that right by winning the Section VI championship over Niagara County on Monday night at Buffalo State by a final score of 3-2. Junior Isabella Jayme (Grand Island) scored two of the three goals for Ken/GI/Port on the night, starting with the opening goal just under 11 minutes into the game. After a goal by Niagara County's Sam Latini (Starpoint) cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the second period, Jayme scored her second of the night to give her team a 3-1 lead in the third. A goal from Niagara County's Abby Zimmerman (Niagara Wheatfield) made it a one-goal game five minutes from time, but Ken/GI/Port goalkeeper Samantha Horne (Kenmore West) kept the game in safe hands with a group of saves in the closing minutes. “I think it helped us settle in,” Jayme said of taking the lead early in the game. “I think scoring a goal early allows us to play a little calmer, instead of having to chase.” The goals were team-leading Jayme's 17th and 18th of the season. “She is the heart and soul. She is so emotional and cares so much,” said Ken/GI/Port head coach Matthew Miller. “If there's a big moment where you want the puck on her stick but she gets stuck at the end, we had her shadow players. She's smart, playful and situational, she's a great player and such a great kid. The win gives the Kenmore program its eighth sectional title in 13 years, but the team has yet to win the state title. For Miller, a first-year head coach, and for the entire team, they're trying to change that idea. “Last year we lost a few players, but not that many. We have so much talent, and Sam [Horne] got into it straight away. Carolyn Bourgeault had big shoes to fill and she played great right after Carolyn left,” Miller said. “We like our chances and we're going to play the best we can.” That state tournament run begins Wednesday against Section V champion Webster at Buffalo State on Wednesday. Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport defeated Webster 7-0 in the lone regular season game on Dec. 28. St. Mary's of Lancaster defeats Monsignor Martin in double overtime In the earlier match, a winner from junior Alanah Pagano (9:04 into the second overtime) gave St. Mary's of Lancaster the victory over the combined Monsignor Martin team in the private school championship. The game was tied at 1-1 late in the second period when a goal by Avery McDonald (Mount Mercy) gave Monsignor Martin a 2-1 lead, but St. Mary's answered just 23 seconds later on a Meghan Donnelly score to put the game in to bring balance. At two o'clock. Monsignor Martin knocked on the door in the final minutes, but nothing got past St. Mary's goalkeeper Avery Hall. Both teams had several chances in the first extra period before Pagano scored the winner in the second extra period. WIVB Sports















Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He graduated from Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wivb.com/sports/high-school-sports/kenmore-grand-island-lockport-wins-section-vi-girls-hockey-title-st-marys-wins-private-school-title-game-in-2ot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related