Womens Golf closes opening event in Florida





LAKE WORTH, Fla. A strong start by the Illinois State Redbirds to open the final round of the Atlantic Invitational could not be maintained as the squad finished fifth at ISU's spring 2024 opening event. ISU shot a final-round 309 and finished with a 54-hole score of 913. Arkansas State walked away with the team title and finished with a three-round 862, while Quinnipiac (897), Marshall (899) and Keizer (909) finished them all for the Redbirds. Eastern Michigan (921) and Lehigh (932) rounded out the four teams in the field. Jinyoung Yun led the Redbirds on the final day with a four-over 75. She started strong as her front nine consisted of a birdie and nine par; however, she carded back-to-back bogeys to open her back nine. After six straight pars, she limped to the finish with a triple-bogey on the 18th hole, moving her to four-over. She was the event's top Redbird finisher, finishing in 11th place overall. Michaela Kverkova achieved her best score of the tournament in the final round with a five-over 76. Like Yun, her front nine was flawless with eight pars and a birdie, and she remained one under par through the first five holes of the back nine; However, two bogeys and a quadruple bogey among her final four holes saw her finish with a round score of five over par and tied for 24th overall in the field. Ali Schrock finished with a seven-over 78 in her final round, as she was one under par through her first six holes with two birdies, three pars and a bogey; However, she was six over par on her next six holes, and despite a birdie on her back, nine finished five over par on the back half of the course, finishing tied for 13th individually in the tournament. Playing as an individual Vinisha Gunaseelan also scored a seven-over 78 in the final round as she had two birdies, nine pars and seven-over par scores for her 78. Dani Grace Schrock finished 38th overall in the tournament, while she ended her tournament with a nine over 80, as she had a birdie, 10 par and seven over par scores over her final 18 holes. Avalon Woodward finished 20th overall, with a birdie, nine pars and eight over par scores to end the tournament with an 81. The Redbirds will get the weekend off before returning to action on Friday, February 23, when the team travels to Rio Verde, Arizona to compete in the three-day Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational hosted at Rio Verde Country Club. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

