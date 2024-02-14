Who is Dattajirao Gaekwad? India's oldest Test cricketer passes away at the age of 95 due to age-related problems

On February 13, India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away due to age-related issues. He is the father of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad. He was 95.

Prior to his death, Gaekwad spent 12 days in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Vadodara, the former cricketer's family told PTI. After Deepak Shodhan's death in 2016, he became the oldest living Indian Test cricketer.

The BCCI expresses its deep sorrow over the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's former captain and India's oldest Test cricketer. He played in 11 Tests and captained the team during the Tour of England in India in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957–58 season, beating Services in the final. The board expresses its sincere condolences to Gaekwad's family, friends and admirers,” the board wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dattajirao Gaekwad's career

Dattajirao Gaekwad's cricket career for India lasted from 1952 to 1961, during which he played in 11 Tests. He was a reliable batsman with strong defense and good at controlling the ball. He was also an excellent fielder. However, he struggled to secure a regular place in India's mid-table.

Gaekwad was a key player for Baroda in domestic cricket, scoring 3,139 runs, including 14 centuries, in the Ranji Trophy. His best was 249 not out against Maharashtra. He also scored two more double centuries and had notable performances against Gujarat in 1949-50.

He initially opened for India in England in 1952, but mainly added strength to the middle order in several series against the West Indies, Pakistan and England. However, he regularly remained outside the team.

Gaekwad led the Indian team in England in 1959 but could not inspire the team to success; they lost all five tests. Gaekwad himself scored 1,174 runs on the tour. However, his Test record remained disappointing.

Published: Feb 13, 2024 2:27 PM IST

