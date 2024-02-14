Connect with us

Sports

Who is Dattajirao Gaekwad? India's oldest Test cricketer passes away at the age of 95 due to age-related problems

Who is Dattajirao Gaekwad? India's oldest Test cricketer passes away at the age of 95 due to age-related problems

 


On February 13, India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away due to age-related issues. He is the father of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad. He was 95.

Prior to his death, Gaekwad spent 12 days in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Vadodara, the former cricketer's family told PTI. After Deepak Shodhan's death in 2016, he became the oldest living Indian Test cricketer.

The BCCI expresses its deep sorrow over the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's former captain and India's oldest Test cricketer. He played in 11 Tests and captained the team during the Tour of England in India in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957–58 season, beating Services in the final. The board expresses its sincere condolences to Gaekwad's family, friends and admirers,” the board wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dattajirao Gaekwad's career

Dattajirao Gaekwad's cricket career for India lasted from 1952 to 1961, during which he played in 11 Tests. He was a reliable batsman with strong defense and good at controlling the ball. He was also an excellent fielder. However, he struggled to secure a regular place in India's mid-table.

Gaekwad was a key player for Baroda in domestic cricket, scoring 3,139 runs, including 14 centuries, in the Ranji Trophy. His best was 249 not out against Maharashtra. He also scored two more double centuries and had notable performances against Gujarat in 1949-50.

He initially opened for India in England in 1952, but mainly added strength to the middle order in several series against the West Indies, Pakistan and England. However, he regularly remained outside the team.

Gaekwad led the Indian team in England in 1959 but could not inspire the team to success; they lost all five tests. Gaekwad himself scored 1,174 runs on the tour. However, his Test record remained disappointing.

Here's your comprehensive three-minute summary of everything Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. View the latest Budget 2024 promotions here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Published: Feb 13, 2024 2:27 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/who-is-dattajirao-gaekwad-indias-oldest-test-cricketer-passes-away-at-95-due-to-age-related-issues-11707811936683.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: