John Glenn High School football coach charged with assault against student





WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) – A John Glenn High School football coach has been charged after he allegedly punched a female student in the butt multiple times in November 2023. John Barron, the head football coach at John Glenn High School, is facing a battery charge, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. According to court documents, the interactions between the female student, who was his teacher's assistant, and Barron occurred in November 2023, when the student was helping prepare a football banquet during homeroom. That's when police say Barron allegedly slapped her butt while placing an award on a table. In another incident, captured under surveillance on November 20, Barron walks out of an office where he allegedly slapped the girl on the butt. You can see her walking into the camera view, rubbing and touching her butt. A police investigation with Barron shows he told authorities he was a hands-on teacher to his students. When it comes to his classes, Barron says he's a physical guy, and to get kids started, he'll bump into them. He went on to say that he does not remember hitting the student on the butt, but if he did, it was not intended to be sexual. Barron explained that because the girl was his teacher's aide, they texted back and forth, and she had access to his laptop, cell phone and Ford truck code. Barron also admitted in an interview with investigators that he was wrong for getting himself into this situation. When asked if he could see how people could see how the relationship between him and the student looked unprofessional, he said: 100%, I know why I'm here. When police pointed out that the whole situation didn't look good, Barron said, “It didn't, not when you put it all together.” The John Glenn School Corporation says it acted immediately and placed Barron on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is conducted. The school released an official statement on Tuesday, which reads in part: The safety, security and well-being of our students and staff is our most important responsibility. Any allegation of potential consequence will be promptly investigated and actions that follow the Indiana Code and John Glenn School Board policies will be vigorously implemented. Take this opportunity to discuss the importance of personal safety with your children and encourage them to tell a trusted adult if they have any concerns about their safety or the safety of anyone else. Because we are legally obliged to protect the privacy of students and employees, we cannot comment further on the situation. Should more information become available to the public, we will be sure to share what we can at that time. Barron was hired as John Glenn's head football coach in 2022 after spending 17 seasons at the helm of the football program at Plymouth High School. He led the Falcons to the championship game this past season and is 13-10 overall since taking over the program. At Plymouth, Barron led the Rockies to six Northern Lakes Conference titles and a section title in 2015. Stay up to date with local news with WNDU on air and online. Make sure you download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest reporting on this developing story. Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

