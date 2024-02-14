Five teenagers were injured in a head-on crash in Faribault, including three high school hockey players

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Five teenagers were injured in a head-on collision south of the metro Saturday afternoon, and three Faribault High School hockey players were among the injured.

Faribault police say officers were alerted to a crash on the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southwest around 1:40 p.m. Several 911 callers reported that a driver was trapped in his vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles, a 2006 Chevy Silverado and a 2002 Ford F-150, had collided head-on.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Chevy had to be extricated from the vehicle. Police say he suffered serious injuries and was flown to North Memorial Hospital.

There were three passengers in the Chevy at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. She was also airlifted to hospital. Two 15-year-old boys were injured; one person's injuries are serious and the other's injuries are minor, according to the accident report. They were both taken by ambulance to Allina Health Medical Center in Faribault.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old boy, was slightly injured. He was the only occupant in the car at the time.

The day of the crash, the team canceled a match “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

“On behalf of our hockey team and our families, we would like to thank everyone for all your thoughts and prayers. Three of our players and a student from BA were involved in a car accident yesterday. They all suffered injuries, but we are so grateful to no one for their lives lost! They have a long road to recovery, so we ask for continued prayers,” a representative said posted on the Faribault high school hockey team Facebook page.

According to the police, there is no possible cause of the accident. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

