China looks to extend its title streak at the Busan table tennis team Worlds-Xinhua

Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan (from left to right).

The Chinese team is looking to extend its title streak at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan.

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — With 10 men's and five women's team titles in a row, China once again remains the heavy favorites for the Swaythling and Corbillon Cups at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea.

In addition to extending its title-winning run, China is also using the Busan event as an opportunity to test its training with less than six months to go before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

China will use the same 10 players who were present at the previous tournament in Chengdu in 2022. Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will compete in the men's team event, while Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong will represent China in the women's team competition.

According to the Chinese Table Tennis Association, the players were selected based on the latest ITTF world rankings, with the top five ranked players in the singles categories making the selection.

Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong (from left to right).

“They are the best players in this Olympic cycle and have proven themselves in many major international competitions. This is the strongest team we have at the moment,” said Chinese head coach Li Sun.

With world number 1s, Olympic and world champions, China appears to be the strongest team in terms of overall strength.

“We aim to win titles in Busan, and we will make the most of this competition to test our players and gain experience for the Paris Olympics,” Li said.

With just two days to go before the tournament kicks off at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, China can expect to see some big-name challengers.

In the men's category, Germany finished second in the last two editions of the competition. With tenth-placed pen holder Qiu Dang and veterans Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Timo Boll in the selection, Germany remains an opponent to be reckoned with.

Mima Ito serves against Wang Manyu during the women's team final of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, October 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Two years ago in Chengdu, Japan pushed China to the limit in the semi-finals before narrowly losing 3-2 to the eventual winners. World number 9 Tomokazu Harimoto, who then scored two points against China, will lead the Japanese battle for a higher place this time.

Host nation South Korea also has capable players, including Jang Woo-jin, Lim Jong-hoon and Lee Sang-su, and as this is the first time the country has hosted the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, there are hopes that we can take advantage of this can benefit. home field advantage caused a stir.

With young talents like Truls Moregard and Felix Lebrun doing well on the international stage, Sweden and France should be optimistic about improving on their quarter-final finishes of two years ago.

After reaching the last four women's team finals, Japan will rely on world number 5 Hina Hayata, 14th ranked Mima Ito and 15-year-old prodigy Miwa Harimoto in its bid to dethrone China.

South Korea, who finished third in the group and lost 3-0 to Japan in the round of 16 two years ago, are looking to bounce back at home, with eighth-placed teenager Shin Yu-bin providing plenty of confidence for the team to to continue in this year's competition.

Truls Moregard returns during the men's singles round of 32 against Fan Zhendong during the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, October 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

There will be 40 teams of each gender participating in the competition in Busan. They are divided into eight groups and upon completion of the round robin stage, the top three teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage.

In the men's team event, China is placed in Group 1 along with Croatia, Belgium, Hungary and Cuba. In the women's competition, China will kick off its title defense in the group stage against Hungary, India, Spain and Uzbekistan.

With only limited challenges expected in the group stage, China will likely embrace stronger opponents on the way to retaining its titles.

“We have only one goal in Busan: to go for the title,” said Wang Hao, head coach of the Chinese men's team.

His counterpart in the women's team, Ma Lin, added: “We will fight for the win and show our mentality in Busan.”