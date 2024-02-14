The practice session in India marks the debut of Jurel and Sarfaraz; Injury concerns for Gill? | Cricket





When was the last time you saw an Indian slip cordon without big names? It may have been forever ago, but the question must have struck ardent cricket fans when a photo from the Indian nets session in Rajkot started doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday. Besides, hinting at a change of guard, the slip cordon indicated that India will have at least two debutants in the third Test match against England, starting on Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India's Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel (R) attend a practice session at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 1, 2024, on the eve of the second Test cricket match between India and England (AFP) Ahead of the Rajkot match, media reports suggested that Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are all set to make their international debuts for India. In Jurel's case, his superior batting quality could give him the edge over incumbent wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat, who has failed to score even a half-century in seven consecutive Tests. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz, who has long been knocking on the selectors' door with consistent performances in domestic cricket, is likely to take Shreyas Iyer's place after the latter was dropped from the Indian squad for the last three Tests against England due to his poor form. Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now! However, India's practice session on Tuesday all but confirmed their debut after the two, along with Rajat Patidar and Yashasvi Jaiswal, were spotted during a fielding exercise. Jurel donned the wicket gloves, Sarfaraz was in first slip, Jaiswal in second slip and Patidar in gully – which in all likelihood could be India's slip cordon on Thursday. But more than that, it gave a glimpse into the future of the Indian Test side, with a transition phase looming large. As fascinating as the moment was, the most exciting part was Jurel taking some sharp catches under the watchful eyes of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, who watched the proceedings from a distance after surveying the field before participating in the catching session . a short time. Rohit later took to the nets, where Patidar and Sarfaraz joined him in an extended batting session against local bowlers, Indian spinners and throwdown specialists. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a century the last time he played a Test on his home ground, batted longer than he bowled. Injury care for Shubman Gill? Shubman Gill, who scored his first Test batting century at No. 3 and a first in almost 12 months, skipped the optional training session on Tuesday. The India batsman had suffered a finger injury while fielding in the second Test in Vizag and did not take the field in the final innings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/india-practice-session-rajkot-change-of-guards-dhruv-jurel-sarfaraz-khan-debut-3rd-test-england-shubman-gill-skips-101707840809336.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos