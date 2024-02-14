REPORT: Michigan football eyed Tennessee assistant on new coaching staff

Michigan appears to be eyeing an assistant coach from Tennessee for their new coaching staff, according to a report from John Brice of FootballScoop on Tuesday afternoon.

Brice's report states that Tennessee linebackers coach Brian-Jean Mary has emerged as a candidate and target.for a similar role on the Wolverines defensive staff.“

The added intrigue to Brice's report comes from the history between Jean-Mary and the Michigan Football program. Before being hired to Josh Heupel's staff at Tennessee when it was assembled in early 2021, Jean-Mary served as the Wolverines' linebackers coach for a year during the 2020 season. Jean-Mary came to Michigan after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at UCF. Jean-Mary's final two years at Central Florida were under then-head coach Josh Heupel in 2018 and 2019.

After the Wolverines won the National Championship against Washington this past season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh left the program to take over the vacant head coaching position with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Michigan elevated offensive coordinator and longtime assistant Sherrone Moore to the head coaching position to replace Harbaugh.

Sherrone was the Wolverines' tight ends coach when Jean-Mary was also on Michigan's staff during the 2020 season.

Jean-Mary has been one of the best defensive assistants on Tennessee's staff despite having to build the depth and talent of the linebacker room during his three years at Rocky Top. What was once a shallow room in terms of depth, Jean-Mary helped sign elite linebacker Arion Carter and brought in veteran Keenan Pili from the transfer portal. Although Carter was just a freshman in the 2023 season and Pili suffered an injury early in the season, both players expect to be two of the most important players on Tennessee's defense in 2024.

Tuesday's report also comes after Tennessee lost running backs coach Jerry Mack to the NFL when the former assistant took over the running backs coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Adam Sparks of Knoxville News SentinelTennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary received a pay increase from $590,000 to $665,000 between base and supplemental salary in early 2023 and an extension through January 31, 2025.

Jean-Mary spent the first three years of his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Louisville (2000) and South Carolina (2001-2002) before joining the North Alabama staff as a secondary coach. The 48-year-old assistant from Tennessee has been an assistant coach/assistant head coach in the college football landscape since joining the North Alabama staff in 2003.

