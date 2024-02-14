UCF men's tennis makes history by beating Miami 4-3 | Sport

UCF men's tennis went all out to secure the victory against the Miami Hurricanes 4-3, setting a program record for the best start to a season in history.

Everyone has to do it, UCF head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess said at a post-game news conference. It's what makes it worth it.

The Knights made history on Sunday, marking the first time in school history that they have started a season undefeated through their first seven games. This team now stands as the best start to a season in UCF history.

The last time the Knights had a streak close to this was in 1980, with a nascent six-game winning streak. That team played 44 years ago and was led by former UCF head coach Henry Brandon.

The Knights are now led by new head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess. This is his first year as head coach and he has already made UCF history with the undefeated streak and is now the first head coach to have such a streak early in their career with the program.

The Knights struggled to start the match, picking up two doubles wins against Miami.Senior Liam Branger and fifth year Lleyton Cronje failed to win against the Hurricanes, falling by a score of 6–4. Sophomore Francisco Llanes and sophomores Santiago Giamichelle also failed to defeat Miami with a final score of 6–3. Because of the shortage, second year Yassine Dlimi and sophomores Paul Collin had to leave their match unfinished because there was no way to bounce back from the other two doubles losses.

On the other hand, the singles matches were a different story as UCF won four of the seven matches against the Hurricanes. They started strong with a quick win in just two sets against Dlimi. Giamichelle also recorded a quick win in just two sets, and Colins earned a third singles win.

After three singles matches, the Knights and Hurricanes were tied, with both teams shouting their chants to pump up Llanes and Miami sophomore Antonio Prat as they battled for the match win. The first set was won by Prat with a score of 6-4 and the second set was won by Llanes with a score of 6-1.

Llanes had a lot riding on in the final match with the UCF record and overall victory on the line. Llanes started to play more aggressively and secured the final victory against Miami with a score of 6-4. The entire UCF men's tennis team stormed Llanes and cheered him on as they officially made UCF history.

Knights head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess had the biggest smile on his face as the team cheered. Everyone in the stands could clearly see how proud he was of his team.

It's a dream for me to have this job, Bruce-Burgess said. To be 7-0 and be the first team to do so in UCF history is amazing.

Llanes had a lot of pressure on him as he played with an even aggregate score in the final singles match. His opponent started to play more aggressively in the final set and Llalnes immediately matched his energy even more aggressively.

Make it physical, Llanes said during a post-match press conference. I feel like I could play here for hours.

UCF will have to fight hard to keep the winning streak going as they have back-to-back games against Stetson on Saturday, February 17th and Florida on Sunday, February 18th.