Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska take home weekly gymnastics honors





Co-gymnast of the week Mia Takekawa, Illinois

Gr. Sacramento, California Mira Loma Masters: Engineering Won the beam title with a score of 9.950 against No. 10 Michigan State

Scored a 9.875 on beam, finishing in second place

Receives her sixth career Big Ten award and fourth Gymnast of the Week award

Final Gymnast of the Week in Illinois: Mia Takekawa (March 14, 2022) Co-gymnast of the week

Sierra Brooks, Michigan

Gr. Plainfield, Illinois Oswego East Major: Business Analysis Won the all-round title for the third week in a row and the fourth time this season with a score of 39.675

Won a share of the titles on beam (9.950) and vault (9.900) for her fourth meet with two or more title wins

Ranked ninth nationally in the all-around, eighth on beam and ninth nationally on floor

Leads the conference in the all-around, second on floor and beam, third on beam and 11 e on the safe

on the safe Receives her third Gymnast of the Week award this season

Final Gymnast of the Week in Michigan: Sierra Brooks (February 6, 2024) Co-event specialist of the week

Mya Hooten, Minnesota

Sr. Woodbury, Minnesota Chanhassen Masters: Human Resources and Labor Relations Earned her third perfect 10 this season and ninth of her career against No. 11 Michigan on the floor

She took home titles on floor and bar, where she posted a career-high score of 9.950

Earns her second Event Specialist of the Week award this season

Final Minnesota Event Specialist of the Week: Mya Hooten (January 30, 2024) Co-event specialist of the week

Kinsey Davis, Nebraska

Sr. Huntersville, NC William Amos Hough Major: Broadcasting and Communications Won the bar title, tying her career high score of 9.975

Contributed to a season-high team score of 49.425 on bars

Received a 10.0 out of one score on her bar routine and had the highest score of all events against Maryland

Receives honor for her second career as Event Specialist of the Week

Final Nebraska Event Specialist of the Week: Kinsey Davis (January 16, 2024) Freshmen of the week Eva Volpe, Iowa

Fr. Pearland, Texas Pearland Major: Health and Human Physiology Helped the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten win of the season against Rutgers

Improved her all-around score to 39.250 and posted a season high on floor with a 9.875

Recorded a second place in vault with a season's best score of 9.850

Earns her second career Freshman of the Week award

Final Iowa Freshman of the Week: Eva Volpe (January 30, 2024) 2024 Big Ten Gymnasts of the Week January 9 G: Gabby Wilson, Gr., MICH

G: Payton Harris, So., OSU

E: Wise Kellerman, So., MSU

F: Jordyn Lyden, MINN

January 16 G: Sierra Brooks, MICH

E: Mya Hooten, MINN

E: Kinsey Davis, NEB

F: Courtney McCann, OSU

January 23 G: Skyla Schulte, MSU

G: Payton Harris, OSU

E: Ella Hodges, OSU

F: Gabi Ortiz, MSU

January 30 G: Skyla Schulte, MSU

E: Mya Hooten, MINN

E: Nikki Smith, MSU

F: Eva Volpe, IOWA

F: Natalie Martin, MD

February 6 G: Sierra Brooks, MICH

G: Payton Harris, OSU

E: Wise Kellerman, MSU

E: Ella Hodges, OSU

F: Jordyn Lyden, MINN

F: MaKayla Tucker, MSU

February 13 G: Mia Takekawa, ILL

G: Sierra Brooks, MICH

E: Mya Hooten, MINN

E: Kinsey Davis, NEB

F: Eva Volpe, IOWA

