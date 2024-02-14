South Africa tests the limits of Australia's women's cricket dominance | Australian women's cricket team

aAfter two historic wins by the South African women's cricket team, one each in the T20 and ODI series, the question leading into this week's Test is this: has the gap between Australia and the rest of the world finally been closed? That such a question has even been raised has led to defensive shots in Australia, where there is a sense that the team is reaping the benefits of investment in their women's program. Other countries should do the same if they want to succeed.

In some ways that's fair enough. There are certainly other countries that have put enough money into their men's teams to suggest that they have the resources to better fund their women if they so choose. But isn't it in Australia's interests that cricket remains competitive in the world? That there is some drama in their matches, instead of lifting every trophy becoming a formality. Australians may love a winning team, but eventually victory fatigue will set in and people will start to lose interest. The record-breaking crowd at the MCG for the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup final was partly driven by Australia's earlier loss to India and the many close calls throughout the tournament.

For now, there's still enough drama from game to game to keep people engaged. But the T20 and ODI series against South Africa showed how much work (and luck) is needed to beat this Australian team. It can be done, but sustaining that effort over multiple games is another thing entirely. England came close during the 2023 Ashes but could still only draw the series. A few months later, India came out strong with a Test win, but then faltered in the white-ball matches. In the current series, South Africa have recorded two gutsy wins, but the best they can do now is to draw the series even if they manage to get a Test win this week.

Marizanne Kapp was the standout player for South Africa during the whiteball matches. Photo: Dan Himbrechts/EPA

Just as T20s were a leveler for women's cricket when introduced, with the Australian women taking some time to translate their dominance in the ODI arena into the shortest format, the rarity of Tests in women's cricket means that they often give other countries the best chance bid to beat Australia. The focus and tactical knowledge required for Test cricket takes practice; this cannot be copied and pasted from white ball cricket. And while South Africa may not have played a Test since mid-2022, Australia have played just two in that time. In practice they are ahead, but not by much. With both teams still finding their feet, the outcome becomes less predictable and the 'anything can happen' factor takes a prominent place.

A significant part of South Africa's hopes hinge on talismanic all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. In the ODI that the visitors won, it was Kapps 75 with the bat that stabilized the innings and her three wickets at an economy rate of 2.4 that sealed the victory. Similarly, she was productive in the 2022 South African Test, a rain-affected tie, with England scoring 150 in the first innings, putting her team in a dominant position. Kapp has battled through a number of injuries since arriving in Australia and will need to be at the top of her game to give South Africa the best chance of achieving Test victory and winning the multi-format series.

The Australians will be determined to erase the memories of their last Test, a shock loss to India in Mumbai, and will be banking on Perth's sunshine to provide them with four full days of cricket. Even though a draw would be enough to secure victory in the series, the lack of opportunities to play Tests means they are hungry to win it every chance they get. With her famous bounce off the Waca pitch, Darcie Brown looms as a key figure for the Australians as they look to use her rapid pace to take control of the match.

The Australia gap debate is narrowing and the rest will continue to play out as now the rare opportunity to bring their exciting brand of cricket to the red ball arena will occupy the players' minds. After a summer full of stories from the men's tests, this one will certainly tell its own story.