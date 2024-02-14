Women's tennis scores first win of the season over Barry – Eagle Media

The FGCU women's tennis team had a difficult start to the season, winning 0-4 in its first matches. However, the Eagles turned the tide with an impressive victory against Barry University, the six-time defending Division II national champions, on Feb. 8. In a closely fought match, FGCU was able to secure a 4-3 victory over Barry.

The Eagles took an early lead by winning two of the three doubles matches, giving them a 1-0 lead. In particular, senior Fanny Norin and graduate student Ida Ferning showed dominance on court one, earning a 6-1 win.

“So we split the singles, meaning the doubles mattered when it was the deciding point. Yes, so it's always very important to get those and I'm happy that we won two of the three jobs,” Norin said.

After taking a 1-0 lead after the doubles match, the Eagles faced the challenge of the singles matches. Unfortunately, they got off to a rough start, falling behind 2-0 when freshman Madeleine Joffe and junior Lola Glantz lost their individual matches. With the Buccaneers taking a 2-1 lead, the Eagles knew they needed a strong performance to turn the tide. After a setback of four straight losses at the start of the season, the team really started to rally around a renewed energy.

On the first court, Norin exemplified this new energy and delivered a powerful performance, winning her first set 6-1. She continued this play and secured the second set for the Eagles with a score of 7-5, tying the aggregate score at 2-2. She had this to say about her dominant performance.

Yes, first of all, very happy that I could win today. I think I made fewer mistakes than they did. And that was the deciding factor, Norin said.

After Ferning suffered defeat to Barry's number 3 player by set scores of 6-2 and 6-3, Barry again took the lead 3-2. The pressure was on and it all depended on junior Isabella Colmenares and her teammate, senior Jordana Ossa, to secure wins in their singles matches so the Eagles could claim their first win of the season.

Colmenares got off to a tough start, losing the first set to Barry's number 2 player by a narrow score of 7-5. However, Colmenares was not influenced by this. She fought hard, recovered and won the second set dominantly 6-0. Entering the third set, Colmenares continued her formidable performance and secured a 6-1 victory. With the score tied at 3-3, all eyes were on Ossa as the Eagles hoped for her victory to secure their first win.

The tension escalated when Ossa started her singles match. Unfortunately, she suffered an early setback, losing the first set 7-5, while the Eagles potentially missed out on their first win of the season. However, with both teams and fans watching Ossa closely, she fought fiercely in the second set and managed to win it 7-5.

Her teammates and the FGCU crowd rallied around her and cheered her on as she fought her way through the decisive third set. In a remarkable display of determination, Ossa secured the third set with a convincing 6-2 win. Ossa's performance gave the Eagles their first win of the season, 4-3.

Head coach Courtney Vernon shared her thoughts on the game afterward by speaking about the importance of carrying what this win brought to the Eagles.

“I think the most important thing is that we grow every time we step on the field. Today was definitely that opportunity to grow, Vernon said. And we got a lot out of today that we want to work on, including the energy. So I think it's just staying humble and just keep working.

Vernon then said she thought the team's overall performance was good in their win.

The most important thing is that we take steps to achieve our goals. Every time we participate in a match, whether we win or not, of course we want to win every time we step on the field, but I think the most important thing is that we take steps to achieve our goals and achieve our goals. ready for conference play, Vernon said. And I think today was a good step towards that. And we just keep working hard. And the captains and leaders of this team are doing a great job of setting the bar high.”

After overcoming a winless start, the FGCU women's tennis team earned a crucial 4-3 victory against Barry, improving to 1-4 on the season. The Eagles now prepare to take on Air Force at home on Feb. 16 as they build momentum into their upcoming match.