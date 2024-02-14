Discover pickleball, a growing sport in Karnataka





A Pickleball court | Photo credit: special arrangement

Football, basketball and volleyball are old-fashioned pickleball and are now all the rage around the world. The sport, which started in the United States in 1965, now has 4.8 million players in nearly 80 countries, including India. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton and because it requires a fairly small court, it can be played indoors or outdoors. As a non-contact sport, its popularity has flourished during the pandemic. An international federation and world organization determines the rules and format of the game, which is played on 11, 15 and 21 points. Like the major sports from which it is derived, players can serve with an overhand or underhand motion. If the ball hits the net or goes out of play, the serve changes hands and the other side gets a point. It can be played as singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Pickleball was introduced to India by Sunil Valavalkar, who first came across the game in 1999 when he was in Canada. In 2006, after learning a lot more about the game, he decided to bring it to India. He demonstrated the game in his neighborhood in Mumbai and over time he got college and school students involved in the sport. Athlete CG Krishna Bhupathi | Photo credit: special arrangement Pickleball accelerated in Mumbai and in 2008, Sunil founded the All India Pickleball Association of India (AIPA). Through his continued efforts, the game has also traveled to other states. Together with sports enthusiast and administrator Arvind Prabhoo, the duo has extensively promoted the game and the AIPA has organized several state, national and international tournaments since its inception. Rajat Kankar, general secretary of the Karnataka state pickleball association, sees huge potential for the game and is working to increase its popularity, especially in Bengaluru. There is a pickleball court in Sadashivanagar, but the state still needs a good number of courts to increase public interest in the game. In this regard, CG Krishna Bhupathi's role has been quite crucial. The father of tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi, with a coaching experience of over two decades, Krishna has been responsible for building several international standard tennis courts, both in India and abroad. With my team of experts, we have built hundreds of tennis courts in India and abroad, including 28 in the Melbourne Park area and the Margaret Court Arena in Australia. I am excited about the prospect of pickleball growing on a large scale in our state and country, says Krishna, adding that he has built international standard pickleball courts at Bhupathi Tennis Village, a major training center in Kodigehalli, post Vidyaranyapura. Bengaluru. We have constructed four courts in the tennis village with flexi-pave and an acrylic surface, which can accommodate 16 players at a time. Pickleball is a simple game that only requires a paddle and a plastic ball, making it quite affordable. Anyone in the age group of eight to 80 can learn the game quickly; it provides aerobic exercise and helps promote fitness, says Krishna. A Pickleball court | Photo credit: special arrangement Because it is played on smaller courts, pickleball is a fast game, but speed and strength alone are not as important as strategy. Indian players use the wrist more often than their Western counterparts. They can easily adapt to the game and excel in it, he adds. My vision is to take the game to new heights by providing good courses and the right environment for the sport. I am sure that pickleball can become a major sport in the country and will probably become an Olympic sport in 2032. Hopefully, by then, the Indian players would have gained enough experience and expertise to become dominant in the sport and make a mark in the world. phase.

