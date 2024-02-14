Syracuse's Spallina and Kohn claim ACC Men Lacrosse Weekly Honors





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Syracuse sophomore forward Joey Spallina earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week honors, while his teammate, fifth-year faceoff specialist Mason Kohn, was named Defensive Player of the Week. Spallina had a big week, with 19 points on seven goals and 12 assists against No. 20 Colgate and Manhattan. That included a nine-point effort (four goals, five assists) against No. 20 Colgate on Monday, Feb. 5. Spallina, a native of Mount Sinai, New York, went on to score three goals with seven assists on Friday against Manhattan, becoming the first Syracuse player with 10 points in a game since Ryan Powell during the 2000 campaign. Spallina had a shooting percentage this week of 38.9 and contributed to more than half of Syracuse's goals in the two wins. Kohn was a force at the X, winning 31 of his 37 faceoffs and grabbing 27 ground balls. The San Diego, California native also scored six points with a pair of goals and four assists. Kohn won 17 draws against No. 20 Colgate on Monday, followed by another 14 wins on 15 opportunities Friday against Manhattan. Of Kohn's 27 faceoff wins, 13 directly led to Syracuse goals on the ensuing possession. ACC teams are off to a 7-0 start through the first ten days of the regular season. All five ACC squads are ranked in the latest USILA poll, with Notre Dame (1), Duke (2), Virginia (3), Syracuse (7) and North Carolina (19). Reigning national champion Notre Dame is the latest ACC to start its season as the top-ranked Fighting Irish host Cleveland State on ACCNX on Wednesday at 6 p.m. All five ACC teams are in action this weekend, including a top-10 showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, while No. 7 Syracuse hosts No. 4 Maryland on ESPNU at 6 p.m. 2024 ACC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week February 6 Josh Zawada, Gr., A, Duke

Feb. 13 Joey Spallina, So., A, Syracuse 2024 ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week February 10, 6 Jake Naso, Sr., FO, Duke

February 13 Mason Kohn, 5th, FO, Syracuse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/2/13/syracuses-spallina-kohn-claim-acc-mens-lacrosse-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos