List of 8 bowlers with more than 500 wickets in Test cricket, see the full list here

Currently, Anil Kumble holds the top spot with 350 wickets in home Tests, closely followed by Ashwin with 346. Experienced spinner Harbhajan Singh is third on the list with 265 wickets at home. Despite facing a tough challenge, Ashwin has shown decent form in the Test series so far, taking nine wickets in four innings.

Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to reach a major milestone in the third Test against England in Rajkot on February 15. Ashwin is just one wicket away from joining the elite club of bowlers with 500 Test wickets. He needs four more wickets to surpass Anil Kumble's record of most wickets by an Indian bowler at home.

Let's take a look at the other eight members of the illustrious 500-wicket club.

List of 8 bowlers who claimed more than 500 Test wickets



Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 800

Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record as the fastest bowler to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets, achieving it in just 87 innings, surpassing his old rival Shane Warne. Despite coming under scrutiny over his bowling action several times during his 18-year career, Muralitharan persevered and claimed a record 800 wickets in 133 appearances, the most in cricket history. He achieved this feat with 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.

Shane Warne (Australia) – 708

Australian spin legend Shane Warne became the second bowler and the first spinner to reach the milestone. Interestingly, it took place during the same series in Sri Lanka where Muralitharan reached the 500-wicket mark, cementing the rivalry between the two iconic bowlers. Warne ended his illustrious career with 708 wickets in 145 matches, with 37 five-wicket hauls.

James Anderson (England) – 695

Regular England fast bowler James Anderson has had remarkable growth throughout his career and currently leads among fast bowlers in the wicket-taker chart. With already 690 wickets to his name in 183 appearances, Anderson has registered 32 five-wicket hauls. As the five-match series approaches in India at the end of January, the 41-year-old looks set to reach the 700-wicket milestone.

Anil Kumble (India) – 619

Anil Kumble ended his Test career with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. He started his Test journey in 1990 and completed it in 2008. Kumble reached the remarkable milestone of 500 wickets in just 105 matches, making him the only Indian to do so.

Stuart Broad (England) – 604

England legend Stuart Broad started his Test career in 2007 and finished with 604 wickets in 167 matches. He reached the milestone of 500 wickets during England's Test series at home against the West Indies in 2020.

Glenn McGrath (Australia) – 563

Glenn McGrath emerged as one of Australia's most successful fast bowlers, finishing his career with 563 wickets in 124 matches. McGrath achieved this milestone during an Ashes Test series, marking his 110th career match and becoming the second-fastest bowler to reach 500 wickets. Two years later he announced his retirement during a home Ashes series in 2007.

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) – 519

West Indies legend Courtney Walsh became the first bowler in Test history to reach this milestone. Continuing the dominance that the West Indies displayed in the 1970s and 1980s, Walsh emerged as one of the most feared bowlers in the 1990s, collecting numerous records throughout his remarkable career. At the turn of the new century, Walsh retired from the sport after claiming 519 wickets in 132 matches.

Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 517

Australia's Nathan Lyon has become the eighth bowler to reach the milestone of 500 or more wickets in Test cricket. Since making his debut in 2011, Lyon has appeared in 127 Tests, securing 517 wickets. This impressive tally includes 23 instances where five wickets were taken in a single innings and four instances where 10 wickets were claimed in a match.

MORE ABOUT SPORTS:

WATCH: Aiden Markram lands one of the biggest catches ever, social media floods with 'incredible' reactions as video goes viral

SA20 Final: Marco Jansen's 5-wicket haul, Tom Abell's combative half-centuries and Tristan Stubbs help Sunrisers Easter Cape win back-to-back crowns