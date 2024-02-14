Sports
Football coach John Glenn charged with battery
The John Glenn Football coach has been charged with battery.
Prosecutors have charged John Glenn, head football coach John Barron, with touching a student's butt.
According to court documents, the students claim this happened continuously, even after she asked him to stop.
Superintendent John Glenn sent WSBT 22 a statement saying the following:
Dear John Glenn family,
We have been notified by police that a John Glenn employee has been charged with assault against one of our students. We want you to know that when these allegations were first reported, the district acted immediately to not only notify the appropriate authorities, but also to remove the employee from campus and any student contacts. A thorough investigation was conducted by both law enforcement and school district authorities.
The safety, security and well-being of our students and staff is our most important responsibility. Any allegation of potential consequence will be promptly investigated and actions that follow the Indiana Code and John Glenn School Board policies will be vigorously implemented.
Take this opportunity to discuss the importance of personal safety with your children and encourage them to tell a trusted adult if they have any concerns about their safety or the safety of anyone else.
Because we are legally obliged to protect the privacy of students and employees, we cannot comment further on the situation. Should more information become available to the public, we will be sure to share what we can at that time.
Yours in education,
Christopher Winchell
|
Sources
2/ https://wsbt.com/news/local/john-glenn-football-coach-charged-with-battery-physical-hands-on-victim-bump-special-crimes-against-children-touching-butt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Football coach John Glenn charged with battery
- Michael Kors draws inspiration from his grandmother's wedding dress for New York Fashion Week fall/winter collection
- Tech companies plan to sign agreements to combat AI-driven election fraud
- What's going on in Rafah? #Shorts #Gaza #Israel #BBCNews
- NHS Wales crisis: thousands of waiting hours in A&E
- Optimize cancer treatment with new AI-powered protein mapping tool
- Pakistan's major parties except Imran Khan's party agree to form PML-N-led coalition government
- Hamas heads for truce talks in Cairo as Rafah prepares for Israeli attack
- Gauri Khan celebrates the opening of her first ever restaurant with Bollywood Wives | Bollywood
- Is there a “master” timeline for Google Camera?
- Ceasefire talks resume as Rafah comes under fire
- “She Was Her”: Finding Love Amidst the Türkiye Earthquake | Türkiye and Syria earthquake