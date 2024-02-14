Football coach John Glenn charged with battery

The John Glenn Football coach has been charged with battery.

Prosecutors have charged John Glenn, head football coach John Barron, with touching a student's butt.

According to court documents, the students claim this happened continuously, even after she asked him to stop.

Superintendent John Glenn sent WSBT 22 a statement saying the following:

Dear John Glenn family,

We have been notified by police that a John Glenn employee has been charged with assault against one of our students. We want you to know that when these allegations were first reported, the district acted immediately to not only notify the appropriate authorities, but also to remove the employee from campus and any student contacts. A thorough investigation was conducted by both law enforcement and school district authorities.

The safety, security and well-being of our students and staff is our most important responsibility. Any allegation of potential consequence will be promptly investigated and actions that follow the Indiana Code and John Glenn School Board policies will be vigorously implemented.

Take this opportunity to discuss the importance of personal safety with your children and encourage them to tell a trusted adult if they have any concerns about their safety or the safety of anyone else.

Because we are legally obliged to protect the privacy of students and employees, we cannot comment further on the situation. Should more information become available to the public, we will be sure to share what we can at that time.

Yours in education,

Christopher Winchell