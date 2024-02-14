Hockey Portal Elite Prospects defies trends and is in growth mode

Elite Prospects was an official event sponsor of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden. … [+] (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL/TT News Agency/TT NYHETSBYRN/AFP via Getty Images) TT News Agency/TT NYHETSBYRN/AFP via Getty Images

At a time when sports media in all forms are struggling to make ends meet, the ice hockey platform Elite prospects continues to find innovative ways to expand its reach as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Swedish university student Johan Nilsson launched Elite Prospects from his dorm room in 1999, around the same time Napster first burst onto the scene and turned the music industry upside down.

Since then, the portal has grown and evolved as it fulfills its mission as a gateway to hockey. According to company data, the site now averages approximately 5 million unique visitors per month and recently achieved a record of 1.73 million unique visitors in a single week during the final week of the 2024 World Junior Championship, held in Gothenburg, Sweden from December 26 – January 5

Hannes Andersson, CEO of Everysport Group, and Peter Sibner, President of ESMG North America Thanks to Elite Prospects

One thing that was super fun was that we also partnered with the tournament for the first time, said Hannes Anderson, the CEO of Elite Prospects' parent company, Everysport Group. It was great to be in Sweden and Gothenburg, a great hockey city, and to be the official career partner there.

In many ways, the record-breaking week was a full-circle moment. Initially, Nilsson used Elite Prospects as a platform to post editorial profiles of emerging European players to a global audience, in English. It's fitting that the record would come with the eyes of the hockey world on Sweden, during the premier annual event for future NHL stars.

Today, the site's statistical database has grown to nearly 1.1 million players worldwide. Like a hockey version of IMDB, each player list includes a year-by-year statistical breakdown. Elite Prospects goes deeper than other sports databases, adding statistics from European competitions and international events, lists of prizes and trophies won, and family tree information that links players to their parents, children, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews who also played a role in the game.

For example, if you search Macklin Celebrinithe No. 1 North American-based skater for the 2024 draft, you'll find his vital stats, a list of his rankings by various draft experts (unanimous No. 1), his playing stats dating back to his first U14 season with the San Jose Jr . Sharks in 2019-20 and tournament stats going back even further, including the famed Brick Invitational Tournament for 10-year-olds and the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament for U-12 players.

Konsta Helenius of Finland No. 19 controls the puck during the Group A ice hockey match between Finland … [+] and Germany from the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

This year's top-ranked European skater is the Finnish Konsta Helenius. His profile includes his overall draft ranking, which ranges from No. 3 to 13, along with his pedigree and his stats dating back to his U16 year in 2020-2021.

True to its name, Elite Prospects offers more details about the early part of players' careers than any other site. It now includes profiles for North American players from bantam level (13 years) and for Europeans from 15 years.

Elite Prospects has turned into a kind of LinkedIn for young hockey players in recent years, says Peter Sibner, the president of ESMG America. For scouts and GMs, if you look at the CHL teams, the USHL teams, or the college teams, they all use Elite Prospects as a professional tool to scout and keep an eye on future talent. It is therefore an important career tool for young hockey players who want to take the next step.

That is where the positioning of the World Juniors Career Partner comes into play.

We thought the setting, the audience and the kind of demographics that watch such a tournament is absolutely the right kind of audience to promote Elite Prospects, Sibner said. Not just as a statistical database, but the fact that we are actually a very important career tool for young hockey players and professional hockey staffers.

With a new feature, players can now verify their profile for free. With a premium subscription, they also have access to enhanced features.

It's a huge leap forward from the platform's humble roots.

Sweden's Everysport Media Group acquired Elite Prospects from Nilsson in 2007, and he remains with the company. In an effort to monetize the platform through web traffic, the site's database continued to grow. Sibner came on board about ten years ago, and when The Athletics began building momentum with its sports media subscription model around 2017, Elite Prospects noted.

That's when we started creating our own set of premium features, which is now EP Premium, Sibner said. Some notable features of the premium suite are available by monthly or annual subscription and include ad-free browsing, a player comparison tool, game logs for over 70 leagues, and access to Elite Prospects' comprehensive draft guide.

Now with 20,000 active subscriptions, players remain the main source of revenue.

For actual subscription conversion, I will say the active player community is probably the most important growth factor right now, Sibner said. Since we released player-focused features four years ago, that has been the biggest driver of growth. So it currently accounts for over 50% of our subscribers.

Elite Prospects also works with hockey organizations around the world. They are an official career partner of the Swedish Hockey League and an official data partner of the NHL.

Most NHL teams also use the company's data, but Andersson emphasizes that the consumer aspect of Elite Prospects is currently driving the company's growth.

The B2C subscription part is definitely the fastest growing and didn't exist at all five years ago, he said.

While the player tools have been a game-changer, the next steps for Elite Prospects will be to continue to broaden their service reach across the global hockey spectrum.

The company's EP Rinkside portal of editorial content is currently available as a standalone subscription or as part of the premium package. The staff writers are growing to cover the NHL, European leagues, draft prospects and fantasy hockey.

An Elite Prospects mobile app is also in the works, which will provide users with more tailored tools for their specific needs, including push notifications.

And what's a web portal these days without a place to shop?

There is certainly a market component on the drawing board as well, says Anderson. It's clear that our visitors are attractive consumers to the companies that advertise on Elite Prospects, but we also know that they are major consumers in the actual hockey industry.